The devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 left Delta Junction barley farmer Bryce Wrigley with a sobering thought: This could happen in Alaska. In a state that imports 95% from Outside, a major natural disaster could jeopardize that delicate thread.

“It really struck me that we were at the tail end of the food chain, and if something happened in Alaska or even at our source, that food chain could be interrupted,” Bryce said.

