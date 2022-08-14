The devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 left Delta Junction barley farmer Bryce Wrigley with a sobering thought: This could happen in Alaska. In a state that imports 95% from Outside, a major natural disaster could jeopardize that delicate thread.
“It really struck me that we were at the tail end of the food chain, and if something happened in Alaska or even at our source, that food chain could be interrupted,” Bryce said.
The idea planted the seeds to launch the Alaska Flour Company in 2011, which remains to date Alaska’s only commercial flour mill.
“Since we were already raising grain, we thought maybe we could turn it into a valued added component and make food,” Bryce said. “And one of the things we did with that mill was create the opportunity for our kids to participate in the farming.”
In addition to raising barley and producing flour, the company launched its own line of products, everything from cream of barley cereal to pancake and brownie mix, as well as barley couscous and soups.
Family operation
Alaska Flour Company is family-owned by Bryce and his wife, Jan.0 The operate it with their son, Milo.
Originally from Idaho, the Wrigley family moved north to Alaska in 1983 “because we saw an opportunity and there wasn’t any place to expand in Idaho.”
“We came up to Alaska to participate in this barely project,” Bryce said, referencing the state-sponsored farming initiative in the 1980s.
Over the decades, they tried different crops, such as broccoli, custom hay, and even tried hog farming for a decade, but barley was the main goal.
The Wrigley farm operated on acres and embraced Alaska’s growing challenges, including a short growing season and long, dark winters. The idea was to contribute to food security in Alaska in general, but it wasn’t the only goal
“I had always hoped from the beginning to build something that my kids would be able to take over,” Bryce said. “The farm itself wasn’t making enough money to do that, but the value-added component of the mill provided that opportunity.”
The mill’s goal solidified that dream “and created the opportunity for our kids to participate in the farm.”
It’s enough that it drew one of his children, Milo, back to Alaska and the farm.
Milo, who among many hats, is the company’s marketing director, and shares the same passion for farming on their terms.
“We have a passion, an interest, something we talk about around the dinner table, it’s something that’s always on our mind,” Milo said. “It’s cool to work with your family to be able to provide more sustainable food systems in Alaska.”
Growth
The mill was launched because Alaska didn’t have a commercial-grade plant to process it for human consumption.
“There was no place to sell our grain, so we decided to build our own manufacturing plant to process our grain,” Milo said.
The company originally started out by producing barley flour. While it couldn’t be used for raised bread, barely has a wide range of other applications, from cereal to brownie mix.
“Today, we’re making everything, brownie mix, pancake mix, ‘cornbread’ and cereal, all made entirely from barley,” Milo said. The mill operates five days a week and employs six people, enough to coordinate manufacturing, logistics and marketing.
Milo said Alaska Flour Company sees itself as an alternative to what comes in from Outside.
“Our bestseller since we launched it was barely cream of wheat cereal,” he said. “That was made almost by accident.”
The milling process, he said, means that 100% of the grain doesn’t come out as flour. During a separation process, Bryce was looking at some of the granules that had a consistency similar to cream of wheat.
“He cleaned the grain up, took it to the house and cooked it up as if it were cream of wheat, put in some berries, milk and nuts,” Milo said. It was the birth of the cream of barley cereal.
Another signature product is the barley couscous, ground up of whole grain and processed in a Mediterranean style.
Competing with a longstanding system of imported goods, the company looked at different markets. It started small by selling at local markets like the Fairbanks Co-Op Market and gradually expanded to be carried by retailers such as Carrs Safeway and Three Bears.
Alaska Flour Company also developed its direct sales online market platform “which really benefited us during the Covid situation because a lot of people were ordering online.”
Sustainable practices
The Alaska Flour Company and Wrigley Farms embraced a sustainable farming pattern developed over the decades, according to Bryce.
“It’s really important that we employ every advanced scientific technology available to make sure our soil stays healthy and our farm remains viable,” Bryce said. He added Alaska farms have the advantage of learning from Lower 48 mistakes and mitigations, which have gone through its share of tilling toils over the past century.
Soil health in some areas of the Lower 48, he said, has problems absorbing water and creates runoff. Alaska’s soil retains its “sponge-like” effect — and farmers like Bryce have embraced concepts such as no-till farming and cover crops on fields during fallow years.
Bryce spent $270,000 on a no-till drill — used for planting seeds — years ago, along with growing cover crops.
Cover crops, such as turnips, radishes, peas and Sudan grass, improve soil health, enhance water availability, smother weeds, help control pests and diseases.
“We (Alaska farmers) want to get to the point where our soil is healthy and can absorb any amount of rainfall it gets and resist the wind blowing,” Bryce said.
‘Potential’ for state
Milo sees room for growth in Alaska agriculture, especially in Delta Junction.
“Delta is the breadbasket of Alaska, with thousands of acres of farming and thousands more for growth,” Milo said. “Delta Junction has the capacity to produce way more than hay or grains — potatoes, cabbages, all that stuff than what is already done in the Mat-Su Valley.”
The potential is there, he said, “and it will be realized as soon as we invest more in manufacturing.”
Until then, produce and fruit grown in Delta or the Matanuska-Susitna Valley are just seasonal crops and a limited window in which restaurants and tourism can benefit.
“The reason it’s a seasonal crop is because there is no food processing or manufacturer to make it a year-round product,” Milo said. “That tells you a little bit about how fragile or undeveloped our food industry is in Alaska.”
A 2018 analysis by Alaska-based Spork Consulting on Southcentral Alaska’s farming industry highlighted a gap for all types of food processing, from canning to meat processing, with an increasing demand in the near-future.
An example, Milo said, would be to have a place to process potatoes and turn them into products such as frozen fries or hash browns.
“With something like that, that’s when you’ll see local agriculture really take off,” Milo said.