Brothers David and Jon Underwood are looking to sell Alaska Feed Company after more than two decades as co-owners.
“We’re thinking about retirement,” Jon Underwood said. “We’re still enjoying being part of the community.”
George Dornath founded Alaska Feed Co. in 1959, the year after statehood. In 1980 Dick Underwood — David and Jon’s father— took over management of the store. The brothers have run the store since the 1990s.
“This is the only job I have ever had,” David said.
Jon said he remembers his father paying him 75 cents an hour when he first started.
Alaska Feed Co. specializes in animal feed, fertilizer and seed. It also sells other Alaska-made products and bulk food for humans, such as oatmeal or flour, which is popular in rural Alaska.
“At the time there was no Costco,” Jon said. “My dad realized these people need preservable, staple foods.”
The Underwood brothers would like to see a local business person purchase the company.
“It is pretty essential for people who have farm animals because there are not many options in town,” David said.
Stephen Davila, the store manager, said he hopes a new owner would continue the company as an animal supply store.
“From the customer perspective they’re certainly hoping that the store doesn’t go away,” he said. “We’re a resource for knowledge, not just product.”
According to Remax, the asking price is $1.75 million for the property.
Alaska Feed Co is located at 1600 College Road in Fairbanks. They can be reached at 907-451-5570 or at alaskafeed.com.
