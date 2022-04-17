Employees of Alaska Digital Printing agreed to a new contract with Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA 942) on March 28. The agreement, which applies to all employees, makes Alaska Digital Printing the first unionized print shop in Interior Alaska, according to a news release from Alaska AFL-CIO.
Workers are presently exploring health care options through LiUNA, and believe that more benefits could be on the way, the release stated.
Jessica Brasier, owner of Alaska Digital Printing said, “When Covid hit and construction stopped, so did our business. We’re hoping that with our new relationship and further business growth that we can hire more employees back on. My husband was a laborer for several years and it only seemed natural we make this decision.”
Doug Tansy, president of the Fairbanks Central Labor Council, said in a statement, “When making any kind of business decision we like to put our money where our values are. That means supporting local unionized workplaces whenever possible.”
LiUNA 942 is affiliated with the Laborers International Union, which represents more than 500,000 workers in the United States and Canada.