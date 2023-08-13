Construction

Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon

New homes in varying stages of construction are seen in southwest Anchorage neighborhood. Alaska’s construction employment had not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, statistics show. Only 23% of the state’s new homes built last year were in Anchorage while more than half were built in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Employment in Alaska’s construction industry had not yet returned to pre-Covid-19 levels as of the end of 2022, even though the industry was damaged less during the pandemic than the state’s economy as a whole, according to a new report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Alaska construction industry lost 3.6% of its jobs in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, compared with the overall state job loss that year of 8%, said the report, published in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends, the monthly magazine of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s research division. By 2022, the industry had regained only about half of the jobs it had lost in the Covid-19 era, according to the article.

