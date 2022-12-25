Two Alaska businessmen are eying a wind energy project west of Murphy Dome to bolster the state’s energy grid.

Alaska Renewables, launched by Matt Perkins and Andrew McDonnell, a former University of Alaska Fairbanks adjunct oceanography professor, proposes building the Shovel Creek Wind Project that would generate between 60 and 211 megawatts of power.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.