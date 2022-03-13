A fun, competitive way to spend an evening is just an axe throw’s away for Fairbanksans, thanks to Alaska Axe Co. Opened about a year and a half ago, the Fairbanks franchise of Alaska Axe Co. is one of the first axe throwing venues in the state.
Owner Kenny Spann explained that he opened the business to give Fairbanksans another indoor activity option. He noticed that the town has a lack of indoor activities, and decided to fill that gap. As Spann put it, “You can go to the gym, you can go to the theater, that’s pretty much it.” Moreover, neither of those activities are interactive, which Spann also wanted.
The appeal is simple: “It’s just good, clean fun. If you haven’t done it, you should try it,” Spann said. Once one gets the hang of it, he added, throwing axes is not only fun, it’s also “kind of addicting.” For instance, people can become competitive and play different games.
Similar to bowling, Fairbanksans pay per hour per lane and can either make reservations online or just walk in. Alaska Axe Co. offers six lanes with double targets, so a total of 12 targets. The targets are made out of cottonwood, which is sprayed to make it softer. “So you don’t have to throw too hard,” Spann explained. This also makes the activity safer.
“It’s as safe as you can possibly do it,” Spann said, adding that they have not had any accidents or safety incidents.
Spann explained that he and a partner had been planning to open an indoor activity venue in Fairbanks for a while and had been saving up to open a business. They were initially thinking about opening an indoor paintball or airsoft venue, but that required a lot of square footage and resources. Their business plans changed after Spann discovered axe throwing.
Spann first experienced axe throwing in Anchorage in the spring of 2020. “I liked it and saw that it was starting to get big,” Spann said, and decided he wanted to be the first person to open an axe throwing venue in Fairbanks. He also realized how simple and affordable it would be to open, especially compared to the other options they had been considering. “We said, ‘Let’s open one today,’” Spann recalled. In addition to few overhead costs, the cost of running the business is relatively low; Spann and four employees keep the business going.
Unfortunately, the timing of when Spann initially planned on opening the business coincided with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. They waited a few months “to weather it out,” but were determined to open the first location in Fairbanks. The Fairbanks branch of Alaska Axe Co. opened in mid-August of 2020. Spann said it has been very well-received, despite opening in the midst of the pandemic. “It’s been doing alright since,” meaning that it has been sustaining itself, he explained.
People keep coming back because they “really love it,” Spann said. “We can get you throwing axes and doing fine in five minutes, and it’s easy.” In addition to individual groups, Alaska Axe Co. hosts a lot of corporate events for businesses, especially for the holiday season. They also have a contract with the Unite Program at Eielson Air Force base; axe throwing serves as a team building exercise for the airmen.
The Fairbanks branch of Alaska Axe Co. is located in a suite at 3501 Lathrop St., a space which Spann said is “pretty perfect” for the business. Spann spent a few months looking for real estate, and was eventually able to find a space that was both large enough and had high ceilings. The building has an upstairs area, with two targets as well as other games, that people can rent out for private parties.
Moving forward, Spann is working to get a liquor license so they can serve beer. And, while Alaska Axe Co. has held a few tournaments, they have not yet created a league. Spann said he is going to start promoting a league this fall with hopes of starting one next winter.
Alaska Axe Co. is open in the afternoons from Tuesday through Sunday. The cost to reserve a lane is $30 for one person, $45 for two people, and $60 for a group of three to four people. Up to eight people can reserve a double lane.
To learn more about Alaska Axe Co. or to make a reservation visit their website, akaxeco.com.