Alaska Ammo is moving its arsenal to a new location.
The local firearms company is relocating from College Road to a new larger store located at 340 Merhar Ave. The opening date is set for Sept. 23.
Cody Brons, the owner of Alaska Ammo, spoke on the move. “We needed a bigger store, more parking,” Brons said.
The new location also means bigger inventory for Alaska Ammo.
“The location we have now is large enough to stock all the products we like to,” Brons said. “We’re definitely going to bring in more firearms, ammunition and accessories.”
Along with the expanded inventory, the new location features an indoor firing range. The range consists of two bays with four lanes each for a total of eight shooting lanes. The store will provide guns for customers to rent. People can also bring their own.
Once the move is complete, Alaska Ammo is looking to sell its old location.
They plan on closing the store on College Road once the lease is taken over, however, Brons shared that they are unsure what they will do with the building until then.
Alaska Ammo features one other location in Anchorage. If the new location in Fairbanks goes well, Brons hinted at a similar expansion down south.
“The new location is the biggest expansion we’ve done,” Brons said. “At the current moment, if the Fairbanks location turns out to be a success, we may get a similar facility in Anchorage. But that would probably be five to seven years down the line.”
The new store’s opening is just weeks away. Brons expressed his excitement about the store opening.
“We feel like it’s in a nice, high visibility and traffic area. We put a lot of work into the building to get it to where it’s at,” Brons said. “We are really excited to get it open.”
