Alaska Airlines

 Alaska Airlines photo

Alaska Airlines international travelers can now skip one check-in step at the airport: Having an airline agent verify their passports.

Starting Tuesday, the SeaTac-based airline is introducing an app that allows travelers with U.S. and Canadian passports to create a digital identity and verify their documents virtually.