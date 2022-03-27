Alaska Air Cargo will add two Boeing 737-800 aircrafts to its Alaska dedicated freighter fleet, increasing the fleet from three to five aircrafts. The two additions will be converted from the existing passenger fleet and are projected to re-enter service as freighters in 2023.
“Fleet expansion positions our growing cargo business to meet increased demand that we see from industry and consumers,” said Adam Drouhard, managing director for Alaska Air Cargo in a news release.
“The -800 aircraft provides more load space than our current -700 freighters, essentially doubling Air Cargo’s total freighter lift capacity.”
The conversion of the aircrafts from passenger configuration to all-freight will begin this year. The -800 aircraft will be the most fuel-efficient aircraft to serve within Alaska, with a range of 2,800 nautical miles.
“Alaskans have always relied on Alaska Air Cargo to provide time-sensitive services to their communities,” said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president, Alaska Airlines.
The converted -800 aircraft will provide a 40% capacity increase per departure over the current -700 aircraft with a payload of nearly 50,000 pounds, according to an Alaskan Air Cargo news release.
“Whether it is vaccines, medicine, household supplies or fresh food, our freighters keep rural Alaska supplied and connected. With service to 20 communities across Alaska, and only three accessible by road, adding new aircraft to the current freighter fleet allows expansion of our vital services to all Alaskans. The additional freighter capacity also allows us to quickly move seafood and other commodities from Alaska to points throughout the U.S.” Romano said.
“We look forward to getting these -800s into service to support Alaska’s supply chain and connect cargo to over 100 cities we serve across North America,” Drouhard said.