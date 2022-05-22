The Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (NEC AAAE) announced in May that Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Fairbanks International Airport received Balchen Post Awards for excellence in the performance of snow and ice control. Anchorage won first place in the large airport category and Fairbanks earned an honorable mention in the medium airport category.
NEC AAAE, formed in 1957, promotes airport-related leadership, management and growth and is comprised of airport-related professionals including management, vendors, consultants and suppliers.
Fairbanks saw an accumulation of 91.9 inches of snow in the winter of 2021-2022. While the area experienced several heavy snow falls, the most challenging was a two-week weather event from Dec. 24 through Jan. 6. Fairbanks experienced several back-to-back weather patterns, i.e.; rapidly warming temperatures combined with heavy snowfall, followed by freezing rain, heavy snowfall, strong winds and temperatures dropping down to 40 below zero. Anchorage received 89.3 inches of snow this winter, more than 13 inches above average.
Jason Jacobs, Fairbanks chief of maintenance said, “I am proud of the maintenance department and the entire FAI team who dedicate themselves to ensuring the airport remains safely open. This team has earned this recognition and they embody the department’s mission to Keep Alaska Moving.”