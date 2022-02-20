AirFrames Alaska specializes in outdoor recreational and aviation equipment that withstands harsh Arctic conditions, from sleds that haul big game to bushwheels for small planes landing on the tundra.
With a manufacturing plant and retail store planned for a site along Old Steese Highway, Airframes Alaska is expanding in Interior Alaska.
The 12-year-old company dominates a niche in the outdoor recreational market that few others occupy in Alaska or anywhere else.
“I like to say that AirFrames’ products give people access to the true wilderness,” said Sean McLaughlin, founder and chief executive officer.
“At AirFrames, we help adventurers experience the wilderness. It is all about flying an aircraft into the middle of nowhere with no runways, or exploring the Arctic in minus-40 or minus-50 degree weather,” McLaughlin said.
AirFrames Alaska makes and sells products durable enough to hold up in the coldest environments. From the iconic Alaskan bushwheel airplane tires to Arctic-grade fabric that insulates tents, AirFrames specializes in outdoor gear for the most extreme environments on the planet.
Airframes Alaska products are well known among a loyal base of customers in the Last Frontier. But that is changing. With digital marketing establishing an international community of hardcore users, the company is growing beyond Alaska.
“We are a global company with a presence on both poles. We have a strong market share in Alaska, but the real kicker is we are in other areas of the country and the world,” McLaughlin said.
AirFrames is tapping an international base of customers from Argentina to Antarctica that include pilots, scientists and people whose jobs and travels require weather-hardy gear.
There really is no other outdoor equipment maker or retailer quite like it. “With the backdrop of Covid, we expected revenues to be down last year. But adventurers showed up from all over the place to buy our tents and sleds. People yearned to get outside, and that got them to our door,” said McLaughlin, a power user of his own products.
McLaughlin is a private pilot and software engineer who has spent several years as an entrepreneur in Alaska, where he and his wife raised their 10 children. McLaughlin’s commitment drives the company.
In Fairbanks, McLaughlin also owns Peterbilt of Alaska and Craig Taylor Equipment, heavy equipment dealerships he bought eight years ago.
At AirFrames Alaska, the company’s unofficial mission is to export Alaska to the world. AirFrames’ business growth supports that goal.
AirFrames is one of two Alaska-based companies named in the most recent Annual Inc. 5000, ranking the fastest-growing private companies in America. This was the fourth time AirFrames made the list.
In 2021, company revenues grew by 40%, and AirFrames is on a trajectory for similar sales this year, McLaughlin said.
“Growth is a mindset. It is our manifest destiny and a foregone conclusion,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said that AirFrames Alaska takes care of the local market first, which includes customers and a dedicated skilled workforce. Both are critical to the company’s success, he said.
AirFrames employs nearly 100 people at various sites across Alaska, and expects to increase its employees by 25% by the end of the first quarter in 2022.
“It is awesome that we are an Alaska-based outdoor adventure company and we keep improving,” McLaughlin said.
Growth trajectory in Alaska
Tracking the expansion of Airframes is like undertaking a genealogy search to build a family tree.
In 2008, McLaughlin took over a small aviation parts manufacturer at Birchwood Airport in Chugiak. He rebranded the company AirFrames Alaska, diversified operations, and business took off.
Fast forward to 2022, and AirFrames’ manufacturing and retail operations sprawl across Alaska.
The company’s 12-acre Palmer campus includes a new plant specializing in building aircraft supplies, as well as the corporate headquarters, retail space and offices for engineers who design the products.
In Anchorage, there is a retail store selling aircraft parts at Merrill Field.
In Fairbanks, Airframes runs a long-time store and plant that builds sleds and makes Arctic-grade gear. That operation soon will expand into larger quarters at the former NC Machinery building on Old Steese Highway, which is undergoing renovations.
McLaughlin strategically places retail operations at his factories, so that customers can see the products as they are built. “We do manufacturing and retail together. When you want to buy a tent, you can see through the glass [window] everybody making tents. We are a vertically integrated company,” he said.
AirFrames customers are different. They are not the L.L. Bean-fashion-wearing crowds that go on weekend adventures at plug-in campsites.
They are the pilots, ice climbers and backcountry hikers who undertake expeditions to destinations hard to track on Google maps, where wind gusts stir up blinding snow and double-digit, sub-zero temperatures are the norm.
In a video posted to YouTube, McLaughlin takes viewers through the Palmer plant, pausing to talk with technicians molding rubber for airplane tires and stitching weather-resistant fabrics for camping tents and airplane tarps.
Word-of-mouth and social media marketing
Airframes Alaska does a lot of marketing on social media, using videos to show how products are made.
In a clip posted to YouTube, an Airframes Alaska employee wearing a company-branded T-shirt and ski cap offers an up-close look at the 12-hour process for making an Alaska bushwheel, the fat tires that equip planes for soft landings on the tundra, boulders and Alpine terrain.
“Our company is rooted in helping general aviation pilots, and we build products that help pilots who are the real deal, the bush pilot,” said AirFrames marketing director Ryan Kedzie. “They are pilots who have needs specific to accessing some of the most remote locations in the world. We serve pilots worldwide, from Argentina, South Africa, Australia and Antarctica.”
Pilots share their reviews on social media about AirFrames Alaska. Word-of-mouth marketing on social media works for this global community of customers.
“So you want to be a bush pilot, huh?? Better get to know these guys well. They have the best products you can put on your plane for flying off-airport,” said pilot Chad Russell, posting a message about AirFrames on Facebook.
“We make specialized aviation products that no one else in the world can make,” Kedzie said.
In addition to the Alaska bushwheels, the company produces several FAA-certified airplane parts, including fuselages, tailwheels and customized equipment that supports backcountry pilots.
In Fairbanks, the company’s roots are deep. In 2020, Alaska AirFrames acquired Northern Sled Works from the Doudna family, which founded the business 25 years ago.
The sleds are designed to withstand temperatures to 65 degrees below zero without cracking. “Our sleds don’t break in the backcountry where if you have a failure, it can be catastrophic,” Kedzie said.
AirFrames also bought Alaska Tent & Tarp, another Fairbanks family business. Alaska Tent & Tarp pioneered the Arctic Oven-branded hot tent, which can be equipped with a stove for a warmer adventure in the coldest environments.
Alaska Tent & Tarp makes Arctic-grade fabrics, and AirFrames Alaska continues that tradition but with modern updates to the product design.
McLauglin said that he purchased both Fairbanks businesses after the owners contacted him. These were run by local families that wanted their legacy to continue beyond their retirement.
For AirFrames Alaska, the adventure is far from over. As its global customer base grows, the journey is just beginning.
“Part of our story is making sure that everyone has pride in what we are doing,” McLaughlin said. “It is important for people in Fairbanks to know that as a company we are committed to keeping and growing jobs, that we are in this for the long haul.”