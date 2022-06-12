Ahtna, Inc., has announced the addition of several new hires within its subsidiaries. Ahtna is one of 13 Alaska Native Regional Corporations formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 and is headquartered in Glennallen. The company has more than 2,000 shareholders, the majority of which are of Ahtna Athabascan descent, and employs more than 1,300 people worldwide. New hires include:
• Brandon Carlson joined the construction division as a senior construction manager. Based in the Anchorage office, he brings 23 years of construction experience having worked as a senior project manager. He responsible for addressing constructability conflicts, managing project schedule, daily and weekly project reporting, and monthly cost and revenue forecasting.
• Charles Clyde has joined the construction division as a Senior Site Superintendent. Based in Ahtna’s California office, he has 25 years experience as a construction site manager for environmental and hazardous waste projects, in addition to horizontal and vertical construction having worked 27 years as a Contractor Quality Control Systems Manager for Gilbane. Clyde will be responsible for all on-site construction; engagement with field staff, craft employees, subcontractors, and suppliers; leading resolution of issues; and overseeing and working in hand with safety and quality control personnel.
• Curtis Huffman joined the construction division as a Senior Construction Manager. Based in the Palmer office, he has 12 years of experience in heavy civil construction and design.
• Jack Divelbiss joined the construction division as an engineer 1. Divelbiss recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering from Washington State University. As an engineer 1, Divelbiss assists in design, development, implementation and analysis of project programs.
• Jacob Marker joined the SWE environmental division as a geologist II. He will primarily be supporting PFAS projects in the Arizona and Nevada regions for various federal clients. He is responsible for collecting soil samples and logging soil cores to characterize contamination and soil lithology and will assist in the development and sampling of monitoring wells.
• Ryan Jones has joined the construction division as a Senior Site Superintendent. Based in the Anchorage office, he brings 15 years of experience in Alaska construction, including door installation, CUI insulations, welding, and carpentry. As Senior Site Superintendent, Jones is responsible for all activities at the construction site while working with the quality control manager and field staff to ensure project quality, safety and time management.