Experience is the best instructor and she teaches her lessons the easy way — though other people’s experience; or she teaches her lessons the hard way — though our own experience. Our own experience is something that we needed ... moments before we got it.

The other day I learned several lessons the hard way, (which, in itself, is not a particularly unusual event). I was advising a student when the telephone rang and demanded with its vociferous noise that I stop paying attention to my face-to-face student and listen to the person at the other end of the phone. Now I’ve been taught to always answer the phone within 4 rings so, like a well trained dog who salivates when the bell rings, I reached toward my phone and insincerely asked if my student would mind if I answered it. Imagine my surprise when she said yes! Like a deer caught in headlights I froze. The teacher became the student. The student became the teacher and taught me a valuable lesson the hard way.

Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at UAF’s Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the University of Alaska Fairbanks department of applied business.