Experience is the best instructor and she teaches her lessons the easy way — though other people’s experience; or she teaches her lessons the hard way — though our own experience. Our own experience is something that we needed ... moments before we got it.
The other day I learned several lessons the hard way, (which, in itself, is not a particularly unusual event). I was advising a student when the telephone rang and demanded with its vociferous noise that I stop paying attention to my face-to-face student and listen to the person at the other end of the phone. Now I’ve been taught to always answer the phone within 4 rings so, like a well trained dog who salivates when the bell rings, I reached toward my phone and insincerely asked if my student would mind if I answered it. Imagine my surprise when she said yes! Like a deer caught in headlights I froze. The teacher became the student. The student became the teacher and taught me a valuable lesson the hard way.
After I stammered out a pitiful “OK” and “I’m sorry,” she pointed out that my answering the phone was essentially saying to her “I don’t have a clue who this is, but they are obviously more important than you!” To make matters worse I had call waiting which allows the interruption to be interrupted! The student was right, this teacher was wrong, and now calls go to voice mail if I’m talking to a human face-to-face. Call waiting, isn’t, anymore.
Lesson No. 2 which I also learned the hard way was from a voice mail caller that told me my message was too long. This student turned teacher, reminded the teacher turned student that most people have talked to voice mail before and that I could shorten my message to within ten seconds and preferably five seconds if I didn’t waste time explaining how voice mail worked ...
Lesson learned. If anyone hits my voice mail now they have just enough time to gulp some air before my greeting is done and they get to talk. Now that I no longer answer the phone when I’m with a person in my office more messages are ending up on my voice mail. I’m getting old and feeble and can no longer write as fast as most people can talk.
We old guys would be grateful if callers would slow down when they get to the return phone number part of the message and repeat the name and phone number slowly. Someday they will invent a back button for voice mail, but for now, if we miss a name or number the first time, we get to listen to the whole message again ... especially painful if the missing name or number is at the end of the message.
Lesson No. 3 was the most painful experience. I returned a call and must have jabbered on for five or six minutes before my friend said “Charlie, this really isn’t a good time to talk!” Oh, brother! He taught me to always ask right up front, “I’m I calling at an OK time?”
Modern communications tools are wonderful, but this teacher is ready to experience life’s lessons on using them the easy way.
“Experience is the best instructor ... just as long as it is somebody else’s experience.”
Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at UAF’s Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the University of Alaska Fairbanks department of applied business.