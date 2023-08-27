The boss

Employees need an opportunity to take on new challenges, even an opportunity to fail. Supervisors are often reluctant to experiment thinking it will result in more work for them. The potential reward is worth the risk.

Matilda is the new manager of a highly profitable department in a large corporation. She inherited a group of highly motivated, hard charging “stars” who consistently excel in their work performance. Unfortunately, in this Utopian organization she also has her fair share of “slackers”.

So, what does the new manager Matilda do with her most precious commodity, namely her time? Chances are she takes her stars for granted, after all they are performing well and don’t need her close supervision. They know intuitively that they are appreciated, and she spends her time trying to improve or get rid of the slackers. Unfortunately, the way a manager spends his or her time shouts from the roof top what is important to them and there is a risk that the stars will start to feel undervalued, resentful and taken for granted.

Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at the UAF Career and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is a public service of the department of applied business.