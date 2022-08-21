When virtual reality technology hit the markets a handful of years ago, the perception was that it was just an evolution in video gaming.
But Jim Cullinan, policy communications manager for Meta, said the technology can be used for much more than gaming or social interaction. Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.
Cullinan was in Fairbanks Wednesday to provide insight on how virtual reality — what Meta refers to as the metaverse — can benefit education and business in Alaska and other remote areas in ways that other remote technologies, such as video conferences, can’t provide.
“Screens have their limitations and, as we went through the pandemic, didn’t work great for everybody,” Cullinan said.
Meta jumped into the virtual reality market in 2014 after it purchased Oculus, a VR platform and equipment manufacturer, for $2 billion. Over the next eight years, it invested billions more to develop the platform even as third-party developers produced their own products.
A standard Oculus 2 VR set includes the iconic white goggles and two hand controls to manipulate the virtual environment. A standard set retails for $400.
Sony’s VR set is priced similarly but is geared more toward Playstation users, and Pimax produces a 5K set for about $600. HTC and Valve Index have high-quality VR sets, but they are priced at over $1,000.
The market, Cullinan said, will grow as other companies such as Apple develop its platform and Google expands.
Cullinan demonstrated some of the elements in an empty classroom at University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College Wednesday, including three pinnacles to the environment.
The first, energy and entertainment, are the most known applications — in short, video games such as boxing, exercise and golf, among others.
But the other two are where the next steps are, he said, including in the field of workforce development.
“Education runs from learning about a topic to training on something,” Cullinan said. “For example, if you’re trying to train people on how to care for the Alaska Pipeline, you generally have to have a big warehouse to do that or be on site.”
A company, he said, can now create a simulated environment and program to help facilitate that training. The ability to network and bring in other trainees in a joint simulation add to the benefits, he said.
The University of Kansas School of Nursing, he said, is a prime example, and is set to become one of 10 universities to set up an option for VR learning.
“Some of those classes will essentially use virtual reality for procedures,” Cullinan said.
For areas like Interior Alaska, Cullinan said VR environments can serve as potential additions or alternatives for technical training, from airplane mechanics to electricians and plumbers.
“There are going to be applications of how to do technical training that require hands-on training,” Cullinan said.
Another potential component would be tourism, he said. Travel companies could develop an immersive, interactive program of landmarks or popular destination spots to provide people with a small taste of the actual experience.
Programs require some space, however. A medical training simulator to perform a tracheotomy on a virtual patient requires enough physical space to move around and interact, “pick up” tools and perform the procedure. Some simulation programs recommend a minimum 100 square feet (10-foot-by-10-foot).
Bandwidth is the biggest hurdle, something that rural Alaska lacks.
“Bandwidth is critical to this and critical to everyone just trying to do essentially everything that is happening today,” Cullinan said. “Ensuring that small businesses in Fairbanks and rural Alaska have connectivity is a governmental problem we all agree that needs to be addressed.”
Locations like Fairbanks, Anchorage, Juneau and to some extent Kodiak have broadband infrastructure in place, but villages such as Tanana and Fort Yukon have less reliability. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has provided funding for broadband projects to improve connectivity, including a Doyon-Alaska Communications partnership. ACS and GCI both have plans to expand their networks to other rural areas — but those projects are still plans on paper or being built out. Satellite internet options like Starlink will also potentially expand internet potential but haven’t yet reached a commercial rollout.
As with anything, Cullinan said VR sets are meant to be used in moderation.
“These are not meant to be used for walking around all day,” Cullinan said. “It’s for limited use so as not strain your eyes.”
Most of the content, he adds, is produced by third-party developers.
Developing training programs and simulations are another component that are still in the early years. He compared it to the early rollout of smartphones: Only a limited number of apps existed at the time but exploded as the technology advanced. Cullinan said more products will be produced.
“If you’re creating a new app, you have competition no matter what you do,” Cullinan said. “I think it’s going to be the same for VR. The technology is advancing, and 15 years from now, it will be radically different with more potential.”