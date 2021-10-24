The nights when snow reflects the moonlight are the best because dogs can go by smell. In mid-October, the full moon was round and yellow, and the team trudged steadily past the black spruce and birch trees in Two Rivers. When Chris halted the dogs with “Whoa!” the team stopped to cool down but was anxious to take off again.
“That’s why I do this,” Chris said, looking at his dog team. “I’ve never been this excited to go to work.”
Chris Parker is a dog musher and tour guide for Last Frontier Mushing Co-op that offers tours to independent travelers and strives to give their guests an authentic image of mushing in Alaska.
“We’re looking for travelers who want to go off the beaten path,” the founder Amanda Brooks said. “We want the tours to be really personal, so that our guests are able to ask questions, go along on a leisurely pace and feel immersed in the dog mushing lifestyle.”
In their various tours, the Mushing Co-op guides take their guests to see Aurora Borealis lights, teach them dog mushing and tell them all about the Alaska mushing races and dog mushers’ lifestyle.
To take guests on adventures, the guides bring their own dogs.
“The business not owning any dog allows for more profit to go back to the guides,” Brooks explained. “And it makes the tour very personable.”
Back on the Two River 12-mile long trail, Parker hollered “Hike!” to get his team going. This time of year, dogs pull a four-wheeler instead of a sled, and though neither the guides nor the dogs like that option, that’s what snow allows for. Parker called the dogs who were too busy sniffing.
“You definitely have a relationship with dogs when you run with them,” Parker said. “These guys, they ran races with me.”
When Parker raced in the Copper Basin 300, it was 44 below zero at the start and 55 below at the first checkpoint.
“It’s that feeling when you run for 50 miles, and you’re cold and grumpy, but in the morning, you hear your dogs start barking again, and it’s the most beautiful sound in the world.”
Parker said that working for the Mushing Co-op gives him “a lot more freedom.” With a flexible schedule, he has the time and energy to be fully present during tours. Also, he can choose when he wants to pick up tours and when he wants to train the dogs for the races, which is the case for all the other guides working.
Brooks said that what all five guides have in common is “their passion for what they do, for their lifestyle of being a dog musher and living off-grid.”
As for the guests, the Co-op is not trying to chase big numbers of tourists because that might “take away from the tour” and from their ability to create a private, engaging setting, with no lines, slow pace and a lot of personal connection, Brooks said.
In Parker’s eyes, the perfect guest is anyone who “is excited about the dogs” and the perfect tour is the one where guests can see dogs in their element.
“You meet so many people who have no idea why you do this and seeing even a glimpse of understanding is great,” he said. “And you can learn a lot about the dogs by just watching them run.”
Guests can also learn about Parker’s trail stories when he is guiding.
“I learned a long time ago that I like dogs more than I like dog sledding, but to sled dogs means to respect who they are,” he said.
He remembered the time he ran the Iditarod last year and went over the Alaska range, through the Rainy Pass.
“That day I hit that spot — the most beautiful pass — right at twilight,” he said. “But it’s a straight drop down after that.”
With snow being thin, Parker was sliding all around, especially when he hit the river covered in uneven, “hairy” ice.
“They tell you to never let go of the sled when you are racing,” Parker said. “There is so much motivation and so much drive at that moment that dogs might leave you behind and not think twice about it. So you have to hold on, no matter what.”
During that race, Parker lost his light but stayed on the sled and “had fun getting under control.”
“Races tend to be either the best experience of your life or the worst,” he said. “And that one, that one was both.”
Parker joined the Mushing Co-op last year but has been a tour guide for about 12 years. Originally from Montana, he has lived and adventured in his home state and Colorado but knew that Alaska is the place where he wants to be as soon as he “rolled in here.”
Back in Colorado, he responded to an ad in the paper inviting people to mush. He got into it and soon realized that the three weeks of mushing were the best three weeks in his year. After handling dogs for Aliy Zirkle and running various races, he is now running dogs both for leisure and for living.
Parker and other guides focus their tours around the dogs, while Brooks works to create the whole experience. Whether it’s smoked salmon snacks guests can enjoy in the yurt or a cup of hot cider waiting for them to find along the trail, it’s those little touches that make the Mushing Co-op’s tours special.
“I love making people feel at home and being able to offer them a little bit of something that really takes experience above and beyond,” Brooks said. “A traveler myself, I try to create the setting I would personally enjoy.”
Brooks always wanted to run her own business, and when she started dog mushing, she realized that that’s what she wanted to do. Starting off with a couple of other people, she is now running the co-op but has given out shareholders to friends who have a similar passion for the outdoors and dogs.
In the future, she hopes the co-op will offer more adventures led by her guides who are experts in those activities. Whether it’s snowshoeing tour run by someone knowledgeable about the land and the woods or a kayaking adventure with a river-lover in the lead, Brooks hopes to expand the co-op tours.
For now, they offer winter, summer and fall tours, running the dogs when it’s cool and even in warmer weather immersing guests into the mushing experience.
“We talk about the famous races here in Alaska, we teach our guests everything that goes into training, from booties to schedules,” Brooks said. “We’re also going to hand out a little sample of what our guides would eat on the trail. We’re going to keep it frozen so we get the actual experience of trying to snack on stuff at 40 below.”
All adventures are created with the Alaska traveler in mind, Parker said.
“We get a certain kind of person here,” he said. The guests he’s worked with always bring with them a sense of wonder, not knowing whether they should expect to see a moose or get caught in a winter storm. “They come here to experience something completely different.”