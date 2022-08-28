I’ll never forget my first management job. It was 1976. I was promoted for my technical skills, but I was totally unprepared for management, and, therefore, I committed every mistake a new supervisor can make. Usually new supervisors get a honeymoon period with their new staff, but typically not more than just 90 days. Unfortunately for me, I literally guaranteed my failure after the 90 day honeymoon. Ken Blanchard, author of “The One Minute Manager,” “The Power of Ethical Management,” “Whale Done!” and other excellent management self-help books came out with another winner that all prospective managers, new managers, and especially tenured managers need to read called “The Secret.”

In this book, he gives five secrets that I wish I had known before I took my first fatal management job. Ken Blanchard’s secret in his easy read novel is “S.E.R.V.E,” an acronym for a five point launching pad for a successful management career which achieves victory for self, organization and team. I thought that management was all about command, control and being served by my subordinates. After all “Sub” means “below” and “Ordinances” are decrees or commands! Wrong, wrong, wrong! I paid the price for my mistakes. After my first 90 days, I only lasted 27 more ...

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.

Tags