Did you ever wonder where your dollars and cents dropped in the Salvation Army’s red kettles between Thanksgiving and Christmas went?
Here in Fairbanks those silver bells and red kettles help support the ongoing work of The Salvation Army in Fairbanks throughout the year. The Salvation Army assists folks with rental and utility assistance, to prevent them from experiencing homelessness. Funds raised from bell ringers will allow them to continue to provide these services, as well as assisting folks with other practical needs such as food, clothing, and toys at Christmas.
Volunteers are integral to the work who help year-round, not just at Christmas. These dedicated volunteers include:
Alfred Ketzler
Ft Wainwright soldiers of the 25th BSB
Fairbanks Curling Lions
Arctic Explorers Preschool
College Rotary
Girl Scout Troop 257
Autumn Posey and Family
University Fire Department
True North Church
Golden Heart Shooter’s Club
Founded in 1865 to minister to the poor and homeless on the streets of London this organization is now worldwide serving every state and 132 countries around the world
The Salvation Army is more than a church. The organization annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army has 7,600 centers of operation around the United States. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
A gift you and I give to others through the Salvation Army is a gift that keeps on giving.
Merry Christmas Fairbanks!