This is part two of a three part series of columns on the Christmas season. This week from the book “Songs in the Night, inspiring stories behind 100 true stories born in trial and suffering”:
Crisis threatened the plans for the 1818 Christmas Eve service at the church of St. Nicholas in the little town of Oberndorf, Austria. The church organ was broken and could not be used for the traditional midnight mass.
On December 23rd the village’s priest attended the town’s Christmas Nativity play and was moved by the beauty of the pageant, the starry night above, and the inspiration of the Christmas story. Returning home, young Father Mohr lit his lamp and, in its soft glow, wrote the words of “Stille Nacht.”
The next morning, he took his three stanzas to the home of his friend, Franz Gruber, the church organist, and said, “See if you can wed these words to a melody.” Because there was no hope of the organ being repaired in time for the midnight mass that Christmas Eve, Gruber wrote the music for guitar.
Mohr and Gruber sang their hymn that Christmas Eve in the accompaniment of Gruber’s guitar and a choir of young girls from the village who repeated the last two lines in four-part harmony. Little could the simple worshipers imagine the miracle of the song taking place as its pristine and pure notes flowed through the church that night.
It was reminiscent of a birth, centuries before, that also took place in the humblest of villages, ultimately to have an impact upon the whole world.
Mohr and Gruber never intended for their carol to be used outside of their little mountain village, but when the organ repairman returned to complete his repairs, he heard the song. Enchanted by both verse and melody, he obtained a copy, and through his influence, it spread and soon was included in concerts throughout Austria and Germany.
The beauty and simplicity of this carol, “Silent Night” captures the wonder and majesty of Christmas.
If the church organ had not broken down, the loveliest Christmas carol of them all might never have been known. It is often out of the brokenness of our lives that God reveals his choicest beauty and blessing. He makes of our tears a rainbow, of our thorns a crown, and of our dark nights a path upon which love shines with an uncommon radiance.
Merry Christmas,
Fairbanks.