There is a difference between a “bad job” and a “miserable job.”

Jobs may be bad because of low pay; they may be dangerous; require really hard work; or they might be just plain “stinky.” Bad jobs are caused by the work itself and there is nothing wrong with having a “bad job.” It needs to be done, someone has to do it, and we have all had our fair share of them.

Charlie Dexter is a Professor Emeritus at UAF’s Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the University of Alaska Fairbanks department of applied business.