Hospital staffing

Currently, Foundation Health Partners — an organization that includes Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center — has more than 200 openings across the system. The positions include nurses and clinicians but also jobs for people just getting into the medical field. 

 News-Miner

Alaska’s nurse shortage is widely acknowledged, but there’s less consensus on how to manage solutions. A bill that aims to get nurses licensed and working faster by joining Alaska in a 40-state nurse licensure coalition is mired in pushback. Hospitals and the state’s nursing board support the legislation, but nursing labor unions oppose it.

Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, said long wait times for nursing licenses exacerbate Alaska’s shortage because it deters qualified job candidates.

