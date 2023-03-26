Home building

There are uncertainties in building a new home at the moment. Demand for lumber and building material has increased since last fall, but supply blockages have hampered production increase. Metro Creative

Housing affordability continues to be one trend that remains top of mind for many homeowners and prospective buyers. With interest rates rising, some experts suggest we may see a decrease in home prices. However, housing supply remains historically low.

Because home costs continue to climb in many areas, it’s more important than ever to do your homework before hiring someone to perform work on your home. BBB recommends the following tips for finding trustworthy contractors and caring for your home.