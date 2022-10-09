Big Ray’s celebrated its 75th anniversary on Oct. 1.
Big Ray’s is the “one-stop shop” for “everything you need to get out and play in Alaska,” owner Jessica Rostad said.
The store started as the Army Navy Store in Anchorage in 1947. Glenn Miller and Howard Cruver, two World War II veterans from Washington, started selling military surplus out of the back of their car before opening a store on Fourth Avenue in Anchorage and one in Fairbanks. Jessica Rostad, one of five owners of Big Ray’s, said the store sells, “anything you need to be outfitted for living in Alaska.” Since its founding, Big Ray’s has grown to three cities, five stores and about 90 employees.
In the 1970s, Monty Rostad’s best friend from high school worked in the Anchorage store and helped Monty get a job in the warehouse. Monty became friends with Mike Miller and joined the management team. Along with Miller and Mark Cruver, Monty bought Big Ray’s from the original owners in 1988.
Monty called the pipeline era of the 70s “the wild west.”
“We didn’t have the infrastructure back then that we have now,” he said.
At first, oil workers were traveling to the North Slope in ski pants, and “products eventually evolved to be more durable and suitable,” he said.
Monty explained that outfitting pipeline workers was a big step forward in solidifying the business. He called the pipeline era a turning point for business at Big Ray’s.
In 2019, Jessica and Jesse Glaman joined the owners’ team. The descendants of the original owners, Glenn Miller and Howard Cruver, are still involved in Big Ray’s today. Mike Miller and Mark Cruver, the children of the original owners, are still owners, along with Monty and Jessica, and Glaman. Glenn Miller’s grandson, Mikey Junior, works in the embroidery department in Anchorage, and Howard Cruver’s grandson, Alex Cruver, works in the marketing department.
Brand development
Activ8 is a brand that was developed in the late 1990s for Alaska children. Elementary schools have recess to 20 degrees below zero, Jessica said, and she and her brother, Ryan, would blow through their winter gear while playing. That led to Activ8 having reinforced knees and stitching and is why it’s reflective.
Activ8 “was developed by me listening to our customers,” Monty said.
When a mother from Delta Junction bought two snowsuits each for her two children because outdoor clothing wasn’t warm enough for Alaska, Monty said a lightbulb went off in his head.
“I found a fellow to have clothing made. He and I went and found the fabrics, invented the insulation and named it Activ8,” Monty said.
Jessica added, “We really pride ourselves on making gear specifically for Alaska kids.”
After Activ8 was released, Kavik was developed as an adult winter line. Kavik and Activ8 are “the warmest gear that you can possibly get,” Jessica said.
In 2015, the Army Navy Store in Anchorage, Mack’s Sport Shop in Kodiak, and Big Ray’s in Fairbanks were renamed under one name: Big Ray’s.
“Many people in Kodiak and Anchorage didn’t realize that we were all one company,” Jessica said. “To grow the brand statewide we needed to have one name, and though there was a lot of emotional attachment to the old names. It was a necessary change to strengthen the Big Ray’s brand,” she said.
Essential workers, essential wear, essential changes
Corporate outfitting is an important aspect of Big Ray’s. Big Ray’s outfits workers on the North Slope, in mines and in oil fields. The clothing Big Ray’s outfits their partners with is all fire resistant, Jessica said.
“We’ve sold to oil companies all over the world who are going to Arctic environments,” Monty said.
In 2001, Big Ray’s sold the most Carhartts per capita in the world.
Big Ray’s has been supported by the military in Alaska, both the organization and the people, Monty said. Big Ray’s is surrounded by military installations, including the Coast Guard in Kodiak, JBER in Anchorage, and Fort Wainwright and Eielson in the Fairbanks area.
Throughout the past 75 years, Big Ray’s has endured its ups and downs. Big Ray’s was considered an essential business in 2020 as they outfit essential industries, so they were able to stay open during the pandemic.
“You’re trying to adapt to constantly changing mandates and making sure your personnel are safe and healthy but also having a personnel to run your business and not knowing if your business is going to drop,” Jessica said. Fortunately, she explained, people wanted to get outside in 2020, and Big Ray’s was able to outfit them accordingly. Jessica said they took a risk in 2020 and bought product when other retailers stopped buying. That risk paid off.
When talking about recent supply chain issues around the world, “If you haven’t experienced supply chain issues, you’re not in business,” Monty said.
The mail order department is an important part of Big Ray’s since, “for many people, the only way they can get product is getting it sent to them,” Jessica said.
Steve Johnson is the manager of Big Ray’s in downtown Fairbanks. It’s important to have the right gear to enjoy the weather, Johnson said. He witnessed the remodel of the downtown store in 2007, which elevated the business. He said the boot department used to be the Cottage Bar.
“There’s something about having a small store — being able to put a finger on it and make a difference,” Johnson said.
When looking to the future, the Rostads are confident in Big Ray’s ability to adapt. They said they are investing in technology and continuously developing their brands.
“Jesse and Jessica have some great ideas, and we think we’re set up to compete in a different world once again,” Monty said. “We’ve done it before and we’re doing it again.”
Jessica and Monty emphasized Big Ray’s investment in an upgraded shopping experience for customers, both in store and online.
“The one thing 75 years gives you is lots of experience,” Monty said.
But who’s Big Ray?
It was in the 1950s when owners Glenn Miller and Howard Cruver expanded to Fairbanks. They asked a friend, Milan Raykovich, to run the Fairbanks store. Raykovich stood tall at 6 feet and 7 inches. Miller and Cruver said they’d name the store after hime — “Big Ray’s.” Raykovich agreed. In 1957, however, Raykovich hit it rich with oil investments and left the business.
The name stayed.