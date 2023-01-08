Setting New Year’s resolutions is an important exercise for businesses, especially as experts predict economic uncertainty in the new year. No matter what your goal is — improving workplace culture, increasing revenue and growth, or improving workplace wellness for your employees — setting goals can bring you closer to success.
Here are seven business New Years’ resolutions that you may want to consider for a successful 2023.
Continue building a strong digital footprint
Aside from having a website, make sure you are building out a solid content marketing strategy that will help you create valuable content pieces that will drive engagement as well as sales. Read BBB’s tips on improving your website.
Promote your business consistently
Find ways to creatively promote your business throughout the year. Think about this, for instance: 62% of consumers share online deals with friends, exposing your brand to a broader audience. Check out BBB’s tips on how you can expand your current offerings for growth.
Save money wherever you can without compromising quality. Reducing costs doesn’t mean you focus merely on just overhead. There are various ways you can cut spending while also pushing for growth. Here’s how small businesses can cut costs without sacrificing growth.
Have a positive workplace culture
Your employees are the lifeblood of your company. From the quality of the people you hire to the loyalty of your consumers, corporate culture is critical to practically every facet of your business’s long-term success. According to a study by Duke University, more than 94% of executives stated that distinct business culture is important to business success.
Approximately 81% of consumers say that they must trust a brand before buying a product or service. You want to tell customers that your business is trustworthy, ethical, and transparent. Online customer reviews are powerful tools for illustrating that story.
By understanding what is most important to your customers, you can leverage their values within your company collateral. In other words, you are a purpose-driven company pushing for a larger impact than just making sales. Read ways your business can impact the community.
Building a company based on trust and integrity is a competitive advantage. BBB Accreditation represents a business’s ongoing commitment to upholding those values, and customers look for it when making purchasing decisions.
Trust and transparency matter more now than ever before. In a market saturated with companies competing for customers, BBB Accreditation gives consumers confidence they are dealing with an ethical and vetted business.
Consider adding the BBB seal next to your company’s good name and joining a community of trustworthy businesses.
