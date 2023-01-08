Small business goals

Find ways to creatively promote your business throughout the year. Think about this, for instance: 62% of consumers share online deals with friends, exposing your brand to a broader audience.

 Metro Creative

Setting New Year’s resolutions is an important exercise for businesses, especially as experts predict economic uncertainty in the new year. No matter what your goal is — improving workplace culture, increasing revenue and growth, or improving workplace wellness for your employees — setting goals can bring you closer to success.

Here are seven business New Years’ resolutions that you may want to consider for a successful 2023.

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit BBB.org for more information.