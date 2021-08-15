Recent worker shortages have left many industries understaffed and in desperate need to find new talent. As a result, business owners’ first reaction is to place a higher priority on hiring new employees. Unfortunately, though, they may forget the importance of ensuring their current employees aren’t getting burned out.
Worker shortage or not, the bottom line is to demonstrate that you care and can empathize with your employees. A happy employee who feels understood and supported is more likely to remain loyal to your company. Especially if you take the time to help alleviate stress that stems from outside of the workplace.
Remember to be transparent with your employees about the status of your business and work with them to accommodate their circumstances. Building a mutual level of trust will make it tougher for them to leave. Better Business Bureau compiled a list of creative perks you can implement in your small business today.
Shorten your Work Hours. While it might be a temporary solution for your employees to be working overtime, it is not sustainable in the long run. A more viable option is to open later than usual and/or close earlier. Perhaps even close one or two days a week to ensure your employees can recharge.
Commuting Assistance. Offer monthly passes for employees who use public transportation to commute to work. Think of inclusivity and mindfulness. Not everyone has the financial means or the ability to own and operate their own vehicle. Taking this expense off their plate is an environmentally friendly option that will alleviate some financial stress.
Invest in their Professional Development. Demonstrate to your employees that you care about their development and growth within the company. Offer to pay for training opportunities, online courses, and certificates. Whether it’s to enhance their technical skills or develop soft skills that’ll help your company run more efficiently, it will benefit everyone in the long run.
Mental Health Counseling & Support. Encouraging your employees to address their underlying mental health issues will help them live healthier lives. Consider providing a service that offers a confidential helpline or counseling at no charge for your employees. Everyone needs someone to talk to when life starts to feel very overwhelming.
Chore Help. Nobody really looks forward to doing laundry and tedious chores, especially after a long workday. Allot a few cleaning services a year for employees to schedule when they need it most.
Massages. Who doesn’t love a good massage? Schedule a quarterly massage day in your office, hire a masseuse for an allotted number of hours, and then have your employees sign up for a slot. For the busy worker that feels they never have time for themselves, help them make time for a bit of pampering.
Finding the perks that work for your business will go a long way in building employee loyalty and boosting morale.
For more tips on workplace culture, visit trust-bbb.org.
