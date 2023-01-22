Fraud alert

From weight loss to personal finance to home improvement, whatever you’re resolved to accomplish, be sure to also make these pledges to keep yourself fraud-free in 2023.

 Metro Creative

It’s a new year and the Better Business Bureau recommends tacking on a few precautionary steps to your list of resolutions to start the year off right.

From weight loss to personal finance to home improvement, whatever you’re resolved to accomplish, be sure to also make these pledges to keep yourself fraud-free in 2023.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit BBB.org for more information.