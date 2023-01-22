It’s a new year and the Better Business Bureau recommends tacking on a few precautionary steps to your list of resolutions to start the year off right.
From weight loss to personal finance to home improvement, whatever you’re resolved to accomplish, be sure to also make these pledges to keep yourself fraud-free in 2023.
Pledge to verify through third-party resources diet and supplement claims. A “secret ingredient” or “breakthrough formula” that can result in weight loss virtually overnight does not exist. If a company is touting these claims, that’s a red flag.
When looking to join a gym, read the contract carefully and ensure you understand all the fees, up front. Introductory offers are just that, introductory; how will the costs increase in the second month, or sixth month?
Pledge to keep all personal payment information in a safe place and avoid purchasing from third party, unknown websites. If you come across an advertisement on social media or in your inbox, take a step back and ask yourself if you know the entity you are providing your information to. You should also be cautious when responding to a text message from an unknown source. According to BBB’s most recent Online Scams Report, in 2022, scams perpetrated via text message increased by 30%.
Pledge to research and contact local, reputable movers that are licensed with the state’s transportation agency. The most ethical moving companies will prove their reputation with third party resources like being Accredited with the Better Business Bureau. If you are moving across state lines, ensure the moving company is licensed with the U.S. Department of Transportation. If a company is cash only, that’s a red flag, look elsewhere.
Pledge to plan out the project from start to finish and always figure out the entire budget, up front. Also, aim for at least three quotes from contractors and remember to verify their license with the state. Ensure the contractor has clear communication, verified insurance and references, and purchases the correct permits on your behalf before the work begins.
Pledge to only purchase travel and event tickets from verified and reputable sellers. Stay away from purchasing tickets to events on third party marketplaces. There is no guarantee you will get the ticket after handing over your money and no guarantee that ticket will guarantee event entry. The safest method is to purchase directly from the performer’s website.
Experiencing fraud and scams is an unfortunate occurrence in today’s world. If you do experience a bad actor in the marketplace, you should report your experience to the Attorney General’s office for the state. Also, visit resources like BBB.org to see what other consumers are experiencing and to report your own experience. To learn more about scams, go to BBB.org/ScamTips.
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit BBB.org for more information.