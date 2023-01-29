I loved the month of February when I was in elementary and middle school. Back then Feb. 12 and Feb. 22 were school holidays honoring the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Back before watering the holidays down to a generic Presidents’ Day, my teachers taught their students why these two Presidents were very special.
Thursday, Feb 12, 2009, marked the 200th birthday of our 16th president, “Honest Abe” Lincoln. Even though our schools today no longer honor this great leader with a school holiday, teachers all over the borough should be explaining to their classes how Abraham Lincoln is a role model for leadership excellence today.
Vision, persistence and willingness to fail: Abraham Lincoln was the consummate failure. He failed in business in 1831 and again in 1832. He was defeated over and over again in his quest for public office right up through 1856 when he was defeated for Vice President. But, it is not the momentary, temporary failures that count — it is the great victories which make all the difference in the world. In 1860 Lincoln was elected to be the first (I think), Republican president of the United States and in five years became perhaps the greatest president of all time. Ask any fifth grader about Lincoln and he or she will not say, “Oh yah, he’s the loser Republican who failed in business in 1831!”
Overcoming: Lincoln did not dwell on all the negative events attacking his life. Deaths of his children, difficulties with his wife, and other personal crises did not distract him from his purpose and his compassion for other people.
Compassion: Perhaps the best example of Lincoln’s supreme compassion for others is demonstrated in a meeting he had with a legal client. Midway through that meeting Lincoln’s wife came into the office and threw a temper tantrum. After Mrs. Lincoln left, the embarrassed client stood up to leave when Lincoln said, “Thank you. You have no idea how much Mary Todd Lincoln needed to vent. Your willingness to listen has meant more to her than you can possibly imagine.” As a compassionate leader Lincoln tore up, without sending, a strong letter of reprimand to General Meade when the general allowed Lee to slip out of Gettysburg. Lincoln noted that since he wasn’t there, how could he judge Meade’s conduct? Lincoln did not criticize others, though he certainly had that right as president.
Strong values, honesty and character: His presidency is marked by personal virtues and values besides honesty. First, he lived his oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.” Can we even imagine how different the last 100 years of world history might have been, (could the allies still have won World War II?), if the United States had been carved up into small regional countries like South America? Equally passionate was Lincoln’s abhorrence of slavery.
His Emancipation Proclamation was widely attacked at the time as freeing only the slaves over which the Union had no power. In practice, it committed the Union to ending slavery, which was a controversial position for Lincoln to take even in the North.
Great communication skills: One hallmark of a great leader is excellent communication and listening skills. Lincoln invited his chief opponents into his cabinet. He didn’t surround himself with “yes men.” Rather, he listened to and valued those with opposing viewpoints. He inspired the nation with many immortal speeches such as his second inaugural address: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
Forgiveness: Great 21st century leaders forgive those around them who own up to their mistakes. Lincoln declared in his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction: “… to all persons who have, directly or by implication, participated in the existing rebellion, except as hereinafter excepted, that a full pardon is hereby granted to them ... ” John Wilkes Booth, Lincoln’s assassinator thought he was helping the South on that fateful April evening at Ford’s Theater in 1865. In reality, without Lincoln, disagreements over the postwar reconstruction policy led to a heated battle between the next president, Andrew Johnson, and Congress.
Delegation and trust: Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, was a micromanager. Even though the South had all the great generals, Davis micromanaged them and lost the war. Like all great leaders, Lincoln took the best he could find, gave them the men and equipment they needed to win and turned them loose to fight the war. Unfortunately, it wasn’t until 1864 that Grant was appointed commander of the Union Army. When people complained that Grant drank too much whiskey, Lincoln said “find out what brand he drinks and get it to all my generals!”
