I loved the month of February when I was in elementary and middle school. Back then Feb. 12 and Feb. 22 were school holidays honoring the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Back before watering the holidays down to a generic Presidents’ Day, my teachers taught their students why these two Presidents were very special.

Thursday, Feb 12, 2009, marked the 200th birthday of our 16th president, “Honest Abe” Lincoln. Even though our schools today no longer honor this great leader with a school holiday, teachers all over the borough should be explaining to their classes how Abraham Lincoln is a role model for leadership excellence today.

