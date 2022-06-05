While reviewing the feed on one of my social media channels I use for connecting with other business people, one of my connections had reposted a series of slides titled “10 Rules of Success” that were listed by nine different prominent business leaders.
I believe if you want to be successful in business, study the examples of other successful business people. I was intrigued by what knowledge I might glean from the slides, so with reckless abandon, I clicked the linked that will probably result in plenty of future spam.
You will probably recognize most of the people on this list of successful business people: Donald Trump, Richard Branson, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Warren Buffet.
As I read the list of 10 rules each person had written, I noticed a pattern. In each list, every business leader included something to do with hiring, recruiting or retaining good people as a key to success.
• Get Great Employees
• Treat people well
• People, strategy and execution
• Empower people
• Communicate with your employee’s
• Only hire people who you would work for
• Pick good people
• Build a great team
• Hire well
What a crazy thought! A rule to success is that every business leader needs other people to be successful? Therefore, can it also be said that no person is an individual success? Or that no person can be “self-made?” If that is true, then business isn’t really about money, transactions, deals or sales. It is really about relationships. Relationships with: employees, co-workers, supervisors. subordinates, vendors, customers, potential customers, and so on.
Therefore, one of the keys to a successful business is learning how to hire and retain good people. And the corollary to this is for employees to be good and loyal to their employers.
It is therefore imperative that every business owner and hiring manager gain practical training on how to hire, what to look for in people, or even how to treat people we employ. Likewise, it is important for people to recognize the importance of showing up to work on time every day, get along with others, and contribute to the organization’s mission.
This message that business is about relationships is for everyone, not just employers or employees. It is the reason why I try to help my clients understand the importance of cultural fit when hiring. Processes and procedures can be learned. Computer programs and methods can be taught. But if a person doesn’t align with the mission and core values of the organization, even if they have great experience in an industry, they will not stay long term with the organization.
It is for the same reason that individuals should research the company’s they apply to and ask questions about the company during the interview process. If you are truly looking for a career opportunity, it is necessary to seek out firms that can be excited to get up and go to every day.
I interviewed an individual the other day who made it clear that the only thing that was important to her was how much money the job paid. I told her the base salary and then explained how the last two people hired into the same role were earning double within two years and that this position would do the same for her. She thanked me and declined to move forward because the starting pay was not enough.
While she was a very smart and extremely capable person, I was glad the interview was so successful. It was successful because it became clear that the individual did not align with the employer’s core values and did not want to put the effort into the hands-on training that would develop her skill to a higher level. While there is nothing wrong with having an income goal, immediate income was more important to her at the moment than the long-term relationship with the company that would provide a higher than average income later.
For your business to be “successful” it is important to treat people with respect and treat them like family. That doesn’t mean you must pay them more than your competitor, but that you find people who have a philosophical alignment with your organization and create an encouraging environment that drives production.