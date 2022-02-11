Joy Elementary

Joy Elementary School is one of three elementary schools closing in Fairbanks. News-Miner

 News-Miner

When the school district hands over the keys for Joy Elementary School to the borough, which owns the building, they should not expect to get it back.

Fairbanks North Star Borough leaders will look into selling or otherwise repurposing the building. That’s what Borough Mayor Bryce Ward told education leaders, he said.

