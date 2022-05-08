ST. LOUIS — Getting two goals each from Jordan Kyrou and David Perron, and strong goaltending with Jordan Binnington in the net, the Blues defeated Minnesota 5-2 on Sunday. Ryan O’Reilly added a cherry on top with a power play goal with exactly one minute to play. On defense where the Blues were missing Robert Bortuzzo, Torey Krug and Nick Leddy due to injury. But it was strange to see on among the Blues’ top three lines at forward. Brayden Schenn-Ryan O’Reilly-David Perron were together for only the sixth time overall and the first time since March 12. The Russians – Pavel Buchnevich-Ivan Barbashev-Vladimir Tarasenko – were together for just the ninth time all season and the first time since Jan. 24 against Calgary. And Brandon Saad-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou opened as a line for the sixth time all season and the first time since Jan. 24. If you think there was something special about that Jan. 24 game in Calgary – there was. But only if you were a Calgary fan: the Flames won 7-1.
For the 16th time this season and the first time in the postseason, Craig Berube went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Coming off wrist surgery, rookie D-man Scott Perunovich played in his first game for the Blues since Jan. 15, running one of the team’s power play units.
Another defenseman, Steven Santini, played in his first game for the Blues this season. He played in three regular-season games and two postseason games for St. Louis last season, but has played exclusively for the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL this season.
Aided by some extended power play time, the Blues outshot the Wild 18-5 in the opening period Sunday, but had only a 1-1 tie to show for it. Jordan Kryou, with a rebound of his own shot, gave the Blues their first lead in the series since Game 1 – up 1-0 at the 4:19 mark.
LIGHTNING 7, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Lightning center Steven Stamkos set the tone early, scoring on his first shift just 60 seconds into the game for his first goal of the postseason, as Tampa Bay evened its series with Toronto at 2-2.. Tampa Bay was swarming as Stamkos took a feed from Nikita Kucherov and rifled a one-timer from above the circles past Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell. The Lightning then took control with goals from fourth-liners Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon to lead by three inside the game’s first eight minutes. After early second-period goals by Ross Colton and Corey Perry, Tampa Bay ran Campbell from the game just 6:49 into the period. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period, allowing the Lightning to gain momentum. Ondrej Palat and Colton added empty-net goals in the third.
KINGS 4, OILERS 0: In Los Angeles, Troy Stecher and Trevor Moore scored first-period goals and Jonathan Quick withstood 31 shots without allowing a goal as the Kings evened their series with Edmonton at 2 games each.
The Kings’ Carl Grundstrom scored a goal that appeared to have been partially nudged in with the shaft of his stick and perhaps his glove with 4:54 to play, giving Los Angeles a 3-0 lead.
It was the highlight of a sequence of events that included Grundstrom being hooked as he scored and – in the subsequent five-on-five melee – major penalties for misconduct against Edmonton’s Evander Kane and the Kings’ Alexander Edle. Misconduct penalties would send two more players from each side to the locker rooms over the next two minutes.
Grundstrom added an empty-net goal to ice the win with 1:31 to play.