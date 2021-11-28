LOS ANGELES — Ashton Caudillo headed out with his father early Friday morning to the Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia looking for a hard-to-find PlayStation 5 well before the mall’s 7 a.m. opening. What they found surprised them: only a handful of other shoppers.
The 20-year-old’s father, Lawrence, has a distinct memory of Black Fridays past, when hordes of people made the experience less than pleasant, so he wasn’t complaining.
“Black Friday used to be like Disneyland, waiting in line 45 minutes to spend money. I’d rather shoot myself in the foot than do that. So this, this is nice,” the elder Caudillo said with a smile. “I love when there’s not a lot of people around.”
In the most consumptive nation on Earth, Black Friday in the U.S. has long been viewed as the ultimate looking glass, reflecting all that is good, bad and so-so about the world’s largest economy.
This year the message seems to be: Black Friday is not what it used to be. A historic shift to online sales, the lingering pandemic and uncertainty around a long-brewing supply chain crisis is changing how Americans shop.
Around Los Angeles County, foot traffic at malls and stores that have long readied for the consumer assault of Black Friday appeared relatively slow for the biggest shopping day of the year.
The slowdown was not entirely unexpected.
While the National Retail Federation is projecting total holiday retail sales will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% from the same period last year — enough to possibly break all-time records — the figures represent sales in the two full months of November and December.
That reflects the wider window for prime holiday shopping that has emerged since the pandemic. Traditionally, seasonal shopping begins in earnest with Black Friday, but with Covid-19 shuttering stores last year and retailers debuting online bargains earlier, that rush now starts weeks earlier.
Online shopping also continues to siphon people from stores. Internet sales are expected to grow 10% from last year to a record $207 billion in November and December, according to Adobe Analytics
The in-store shopping experience also has been damaged this year by supply-chain bottlenecks that have led to short supplies of merchandise, with many goods out of stock. And the biggest draw of the day — discounts — were largely disappointing, as rising prices driven by inflation at a 30-year high constrained deals.
The Delta coronavirus variant and vaccination resistance, which is filling hospital beds and making in-person shopping potentially risky, also is possibly scaring off risk adverse.
Still, shoppers awaiting doors to open early Friday were happy to be out from behind their computers.Los Angeles Times staff writers Jaimie Ding, Kenan Draughorne and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.