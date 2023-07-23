Hardcover Fiction
1. Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. Obsessed. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown and Company
3. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. The Five-Star Weekend. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
5. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove
6. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. Must Love Flowers. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
8. The Only One Left. Riley Sager. Dutton
9. Cross Down. Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
10. Palazzo. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Beyond the Story. BTS. Flatiron
2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Piggyback
3. Dark Future. Glenn Beck. Forefront
4. Unbroken Bonds of Battle. Johnny Joey Jones. Broadside
5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony
6. The Warrior Poet Way. John Lovell. Sentinel
7. Notes For the Journey Within. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Greenleaf
8. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
9. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
Mass Market
1. No Plan B. Lee Child. Dell
2. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage
3. Hostile Territory. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
4. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Dell
5. Fear No Evil. James Patterson. Grand Central
6. Last Rites. Sharon Sala. Sourcebooks Casablanca
7. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Pocket
8. Danger Zone. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. Texas Tycoon. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
10. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
Trade Paperback
1. Too Late. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom
3. Twisted Games. Ana Huang. Bloom
4. Twisted Hate. Ana Huang. Bloom
5. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria
6. Twisted Lies. Ana Huang. Bloom
7. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria
8. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central
9. Things We Hide from the Light. Lucy Score. Bloom
10. The Housemaid’s Secret. Freida McFadden. Mobius