Hardcover
FICTION
1. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY, by Amanda Gorman. (Viking) A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote “The Hill We Climb.”
2. THE JUDGE’S LIST, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.
3. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.
4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles. (Viking) Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.
5. THE WISH, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.
6. GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE, by Diana Gabaldon. (Delacorte) The ninth book in the Outlander series. As the Revolutionary War moves closer to Fraser’s Ridge, Claire and Jamie reunite with their daughter and her family.
7. WISH YOU WERE HERE, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) Diana O’Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.
8. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND, by Anthony Doerr. (Scribner) An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.
9. FEAR NO EVIL, by James Patterson. (Little, Brown) The 29th book in the Alex Cross series. Cross fights the mastermind who has stalked him for years.
10. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
NON-FICTION
1. THE STORYTELLER, by Dave Grohl. (Dey Street) A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.
2. THE 1619 PROJECT, edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. (One World) Viewing America’s entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.
3. WILL, by Will Smith with Mark Manson. (Penguin Press) The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.
4. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT, by Paul McCartney. (Liveright) A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter’s archives.
5. TASTE, by Stanley Tucci. (Gallery) The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.
6. ALL AMERICAN CHRISTMAS, by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy. (Broadside) A collection of holiday memories from members of the staff of Fox News.
7. THE PRESIDENT AND THE FREEDOM FIGHTER, by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel) The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
8. THE BEATLES: GET BACK, by the Beatles. (Callaway) The story of the making of the band’s final album, gathered from transcripts of their conversations.
9. RENEGADES, by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. (Crown) Conversations between the 44th president and the multiple award-winning musician on a range of topics.
10. THESE PRECIOUS DAYS, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) Essays on friendships, influences and the connection between life and art.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. ALL ABOUT LOVE, by bell hooks. (Morrow) The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.
2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
4. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI, by Sara Gay Forden. (Custom House) An account of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995; the basis of the film.
5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Harper Perennial) How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species.
6. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Back Bay) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.
7. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW, by Daniel Kahneman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) When we can and cannot trust our intuitions in making business and personal decisions.
8. THE BEST OF ME, by David Sedaris. (Back Bay/Little Brown) A collection of the humorist’s essays including “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar Car.”
9. THE LAST DAYS OF JOHN LENNON, by James Patterson with Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. (Grand Central) The story of the killing of the former member of the Beatles by Mark David Chapman in 1980 and interviews with some of Lennon’s friends and associates.
10. THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER, by John “Chick” Donohue and J.T. Molloy. (Morrow) In 1967, a former Marine agrees to sneak into Vietnam to deliver brews to friends still serving.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
5. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
6. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley) A young professor agrees to pretend to be a third-year Ph.D. candidate’s boyfriend.
7. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
8. HEAVEN OFFICIAL’S BLESSING, by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. (Seven Seas Entertainment) A crown prince who ascended to godhood three times is banished to the Mortal Realm to pursue ghosts preying upon the living.
9. GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION, by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. (Seven Seas Entertainment) After awakening in the body of a young man, Wei Wuxian faces past and present difficulties with Lan Wangji.
10. UGLY LOVE, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A casual sexual relationship between Tate and Miles becomes more complicated than they expected.
ADVICE
1. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
2. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
3. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
4. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS — SUPER EASY!, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
5. SKINNYTASTE AIR FRYER DINNERS, by Gina Homolka with Heather K. Jones. (Clarkson Potter)
6. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
7. HALF BAKED HARVEST: SUPER SIMPLE, by Tieghan Gerard. (Clarkson Potter)
8. AN UNAPOLOGETIC COOKBOOK, by Joshua Weissman. (DK)
9. SALT FAT ACID HEAT, by Samin Nosrat. Illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. (Simon & Schuster)
10. PRINCIPLES FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER, by Ray Dalio. (Avid Reader)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. HOW TO CATCH AN ELF, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky) A tiny narrator dodges traps while making the Christmas rounds.(Ages 3 to 6)
2. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) What to serve your dragon-guests.(Ages 3 to 5)
3. CONSTRUCTION SITE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT, by Sherri Duskey Rinker. Illustrated by A.G. Ford. (Chronicle) Construction vehicles build a firehouse in time for Christmas.(Ages 3 to 5)
4. CHANGE SINGS, by Amanda Gorman. Illustrated by Loren Long. (Viking) A children’s anthem for change.(Ages 4 to 8)
5. 5 MORE SLEEPS ‘TIL CHRISTMAS, by Jimmy Fallon. Illustrated by Rich Deas. (Feiwel & Friends) A young boy anticipates the arrival of Christmas.(Ages 3 to 6)
6. DASHER, by Matt Tavares. (Candlewick) The origin story of Dasher, the first of Santa’s flying reindeer.(Ages 4 to 8)
7. HOW TO CATCH A MERMAID, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) A young girl attempts to catch a mermaid and befriend her.(Ages 4 to 8)
8. HOW TO CATCH A UNICORN, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) Children attempt to capture the mythical creature.(Ages 4 to 8)
9. LITTLE RED SLEIGH, by Erin Guendelsberger. Illustrated by Elizaveta Tretyakova. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) Little Red Sleigh dreams of becoming Santa’s sleigh one day.(Ages 4 and up)
10. PETE THE CAT’S 12 GROOVY DAYS OF CHRISTMAS, by Kimberly and James Dean. (HarperCollins) Pete’s spin on the holiday classic “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”(Ages 4 to 8)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. THE CHRISTMAS PIG, by J.K. Rowling. Illustrated by Jim Field. (Scholastic) When a young boy’s favorite toy goes missing, it’s Christmas Pig to the rescue!(Ages 8 to 12)
2. THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by America’s Test Kitchen Kids. (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky) Over 100 kid-tested recipes from America’s Test Kitchen.(Ages 8 and up)
3. DAUGHTER OF THE DEEP, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) Ana Dakkar faces the weekend trials at the Harding-Pencroft Academy.(Ages 9 to 12)
4. THE COMPLETE BAKING BOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by America’s Test Kitchen Kids. (Sourcebooks Explore) One hundred plus kid-tested baking recipes.(Ages 8 to 12)
5. THE ICKABOG, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A fearsome monster threatens the kingdom of Cornucopia.(Ages 8 to 18)
6. PONY, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A young boy sets out on a perilous journey across America to rescue his father.(Ages 10 and up)
7. OUT OF MY HEART, by Sharon M. Draper. (Atheneum) In this sequel to “Out of My Mind,” Melody goes to summer camp.(Ages 10 and up)
8. STUNTBOY, IN THE MEANTIME, by Jason Reynolds. Illustrated by Raúl the Third. (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy) As a coping mechanism for his “frets,” a young boy creates a superhero alter ego.(Ages 7 to 12)
9. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation.(Ages 8 to 12)
10. DUDE PERFECT 101 TRICKS, TIPS, AND COOL STUFF, by Dude Perfect with Travis Thrasher. (Thomas Nelson) Step-by-step instructions to do your own trick shots.(Ages 8 to 12)
YOUNG ADULT
1. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder.(Ages 14 and up)
2. FIREKEEPER’S DAUGHTER, by Angeline Boulley. (Holt) Daunis investigates a deadly new drug being distributed in her tribal community.(Ages 14 to 18)
3. YOU’LL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three friends skip school together and become involved in a murder.(Ages 14 to 17)
4. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai.(Ages 14 to 18)
5. IRON WIDOW, by Xiran Jay Zhao. (Penguin Teen) Zetian becomes a Chrysalises pilot to battle the Hunduns, but has an ulterior motive.(Ages 14 to 17)
6. LORE, by Alexandra Bracken. (Disney-Hyperion) To get revenge for her family’s murder, Lore must re-enter a hunt know as the Agon.(Ages 14 to 18)
7. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve.(Ages 12 to 18)
8. THE COUSINS, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three cousins learn about their family’s dark past.(Ages 14 to 17)
9. OUR VIOLENT ENDS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) The White Flowers and the Scarlet Gang join forces against a common enemy.(Ages 14 and up)
10. GILDED, by Marissa Meyer. (Feiwel & Friends) A reimagining of the Brothers Grimm tale “Rumpelstiltskin.”(Ages 12 to 18)
SERIES
1. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence.(Ages 9 to 12)
2. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil.(Ages 10 and up)
3. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters.(Ages 9 to 12)
4. A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pippa Fitz-Amobi solves murderous crimes.(Ages 14 and up)
5. THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH, by Max Brallier. Illustrated by Douglas Holgate. (Viking) Jack and his friends fight for their lives through the zombie apocalypse.(Ages 8 to 12)
6. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes.(Ages 9 to 12)
7. CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS, written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey. (Scholastic) Boys and their principal fight evil.(Ages 7 to 10)
8. AWESOME FRIENDLY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) Rowley Jefferson chronicles his life story and adventures.(Ages 9 to 12)
9. SHADOW AND BONE TRILOGY, by Leigh Bardugo. (Square Fish) The basis of the Netflix series; previously titled “The Grisha Trilogy.”(Ages 12 to 18)
10. MAGIC TREE HOUSE, by Mary Pope Osborne. Illustrated by Sal Murdocca. (Stepping Stone/Random House) These siblings can overcome space and time.(Ages 6 to 9)