Hardcover
FICTION
1. THE MAID, by Nita Prose. (Ballantine) When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.
2. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
3. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles. (Viking) Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.
4. THE HORSEWOMAN, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. (Little, Brown) As the Paris Olympics draw near, a mother and daughter, who are champion horse riders, compete against each other.
5. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
6. THE JUDGE’S LIST, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.
7. DEVIL HOUSE, by John Darnielle. (MCD) A crime writer re-examines his work after moving into a house where a pair of briefly notorious murders took place.
8. VIOLETA, by Isabel Allende. (Ballantine) A woman whose life spans 100 years recounts personal and historical events through letters to someone she loves.
9. THE MAGNOLIA PALACE, by Fiona Davis. (Dutton) An English model stumbles upon messages that might uncover the truth behind a decades-old murder in the Frick family.
10. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.
NON-FICTION
1. RED-HANDED, by Peter Schweizer. (Harper) The author of “Profiles in Corruption” portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.
2. HOW TO BE PERFECT, by Michael Schur. (Simon & Schuster) The creator of “The Good Place” incorporates works by various philosophers to examine ethical questions and moral issues.
3. THE 1619 PROJECT, edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. (One World) Viewing America’s entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.
4. THE BETRAYAL OF ANNE FRANK, by Rosemary Sullivan. (Harper) New technology was used to investigate who revealed the location of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.
5. ENOUGH ALREADY, by Valerie Bertinelli. (Harvest) The actress and TV personality describes her personal setbacks and difficult journey to self-acceptance.
6. SOUTH TO AMERICA, by Imani Perry. (Ecco) A wide-ranging collection of stories and histories based in the American South that also illuminate the country as a whole.
7. WILL, by Will Smith with Mark Manson. (Penguin Press) The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.
8. UNTHINKABLE, by Jamie Raskin. (Harper) The Maryland congressman describes leading the impeachment effort against the former president shortly after his son’s death by suicide and the insurrection at the Capitol.
9. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner. (Knopf) The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.
10. THE STORYTELLER, by Dave Grohl. (Dey Street) A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
3. ALL ABOUT LOVE, by bell hooks. (Morrow) The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.
4. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING, by Joan Didion. (Vintage) Winner of the National Book Award in 2005. The late writer recounts her daughter’s illness and husband’s death.
5. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. (One World) A memoir about growing up biracial in apartheid South Africa by the host of “The Daily Show.”
6. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW, by Daniel Kahneman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) When we can and cannot trust our intuitions in making business and personal decisions.
7. JUST MERCY, by Bryan Stevenson. (One World) A civil rights lawyer and MacArthur grant recipient’s memoir of his decades of work to free innocent people condemned to death.
8. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Back Bay) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.
9. GRIT, by Angela Duckworth. (Scribner) The MacArthur Fellow argues that passion and perseverance are more important than innate talent in creating success.
10. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI, by Sara Gay Forden. (Custom House) An account of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995; the basis of the film.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
4. UGLY LOVE, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A casual sexual relationship between Tate and Miles becomes more complicated than they expected.
5. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley) A young professor agrees to pretend to be a third-year Ph.D. candidate’s boyfriend.
6. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
7. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
8. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
9. NOVEMBER 9, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) Ben and Fallon meet on the same day each year but a possible untruth might spoil their relationship.
10. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.
Advice
1. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
2. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
3. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
4. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
5. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
6. PRINCIPLES FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER, by Ray Dalio. (Avid Reader)
7. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
8. SALT FAT ACID HEAT, by Samin Nosrat. Illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. (Simon & Schuster)
9. THE COMFORTABLE KITCHEN, by Alex Snodgrass. (Morrow)
10. KEEP SHARP, by Sanjay Gupta with Kristin Loberg. (Simon & Schuster)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. LITTLE BLUE TRUCK’S VALENTINE, by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Little Blue Truck delivers Valentine’s Day cards to all his farm animal friends.(Ages 4 and up)
2. JUST HELP!, by Sonia Sotomayor. Illustrated by Angela Dominguez. (Philomel) Sonia and her friends help to make the world a better place.(Ages 4 to 8)
3. LOVE FROM THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR, by Eric Carle. (Grosset & Dunlap) A ravenous insect returns with its appetite intact.(Ages 3 to 5)
4. THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson. Illustrated by Nikkolas Smith. (Kokila) A young Black girl traces her ancestry for a school assignment.(Ages 7 to 10)
5. IN MY HEART, by Jo Witek. Illustrated by Christine Roussey. (Abrams Appleseed) An exploration of feelings.(Ages 2 to 4)
6. CHANGE SINGS, by Amanda Gorman. Illustrated by Loren Long. (Viking) A children’s anthem for change.(Ages 4 to 8)
7. THE ABCS OF BLACK HISTORY, by Rio Cortez. Illustrated by Lauren Semmer. (Workman) An informative ode to Black history.(Ages 5 and up)
8. STACEY’S EXTRAORDINARY WORDS, by Stacey Abrams. Illustrated by Kitt Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) Stacey is entered into a spelling bee by her teacher.(Ages 4 to 8)
9. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities.(Ages 3 to 7)
10. LOVE FROM THE CRAYONS, by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers. (Penguin Workshop) The Crayons show the colors of love.(Ages 5 to 8)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. WONDER, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity starts school.(Ages 8 to 12)
2. THE LAST CUENTISTA, by Donna Barba Higuera. (Levine Querido) Petra is one of the last people who have memories of the planet Earth.(Ages 10 to 14)
3. REFUGEE, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.(Ages 9 to 12)
4. WHEN YOU TRAP A TIGER, by Tae Keller. (Random House) Lily makes a deal with a magical tiger to heal her ailing grandmother.(Ages 8 to 12)
5. LITTLE LEADERS, by Vashti Harrison. (Little, Brown) The biographies of 40 African-American women who made a difference.(Ages 8 to 12)
6. DAUGHTER OF THE DEEP, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) Ana Dakkar faces the weekend trials at the Harding-Pencroft Academy.(Ages 9 to 12)
7. LITTLE LEGENDS: EXCEPTIONAL MEN IN BLACK HISTORY, by Vashti Harrison with Kwesi Johnson. (Little, Brown) Biographies of trailblazing Black men.(Ages 8 to 12)
8. OUT OF MY HEART, by Sharon M. Draper. (Atheneum) In this sequel to “Out of My Mind,” Melody goes to summer camp.(Ages 10 and up)
9. STUNTBOY, IN THE MEANTIME, by Jason Reynolds. Illustrated by Raúl the Third. (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy) As a coping mechanism for his “frets,” a young boy creates a superhero alter ego.(Ages 7 to 12)
10. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation.(Ages 8 to 12)
YOUNG ADULT
1. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder.(Ages 14 and up)
2. ANATOMY, by Dana Schwartz. (Wednesday) Hazel and Jack work together to solve a mystery in 19th-century Edinburgh.(Ages 13 to 18)
3. FIREKEEPER’S DAUGHTER, by Angeline Boulley. (Holt) Daunis investigates a deadly new drug being distributed in her tribal community.(Ages 14 to 18)
4. THE HATE U GIVE, by Angie Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) A 16-year-old girl sees a police officer kill her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
5. YOU’VE REACHED SAM, by Dustin Thao. (Wednesday) After the death of her boyfriend, Sam, Julie can still reach him via cellphone.(Ages 12 to 18)
6. STAMPED, by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (Little, Brown) An exploration of racism and antiracism in America.(Ages 13 to 17)
7. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai.(Ages 14 to 18)
8. YOU’LL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three friends skip school together and become involved in a murder.(Ages 14 to 17)
9. HERE’S TO US, by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera. (Quill Tree) Two lovers reconnect in this sequel to “What If It’s Us.”(Ages 14 and up)
10. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve.(Ages 12 to 18)
SERIES
1. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence.(Ages 9 to 12)
2. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil.(Ages 10 and up)
3. A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pippa Fitz-Amobi solves murderous crimes.(Ages 14 and up)
4. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters.(Ages 9 to 12)
5. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas. (Bloomsbury) Celaena must battle evil forces threatening her realm.(Ages 14 and up)
6. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes.(Ages 9 to 12)
7. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: FAZBEAR FRIGHTS, by Scott Cawthon. (Scholastic) Short stories from the twisted, sinister world of Five Nights at Freddy’s.(Ages 12 to 18)
8. FOLK OF THE AIR, by Holly Black. (Little, Brown) Jude’s quest to become the first mortal queen of the High Court of Faerie.(Ages 14 to 17)
9. WHO WAS/IS …?, by Jim Gigliotti and others; various illustrators. (Penguin Workshop) Biographies unlock legendary lives.(Ages 8 to 11)
10. I SURVIVED, by Lauren Tarshis. (Scholastic) Youngsters’ tales of living through dangerous historical events.(Ages 9 to 11)