Hardcover
FICTION
1. APPLES NEVER FALL, by Liane Moriarty. (Holt) The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.
2. HARLEM SHUFFLE, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Ray Carney, a family man who sells furniture on 125th Street, gets a new clientele made up of vicious and unsavory characters.
3. VINCE FLYNN: ENEMY AT THE GATES, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) Anthony Cook, an autocratic president, distrusts Mitch Rapp, who is working to uncover a traitor.
4. BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU, by Sally Rooney. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) A novelist, a warehouse worker, an editorial assistant and a political adviser deal with changes.
5. BILLY SUMMERS, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.
6. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
7. A SLOW FIRE BURNING, by Paula Hawkins. (Riverhead) Three women come under scrutiny when a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat.
8. EMPIRE OF THE VAMPIRE, by Jay Kristoff. (St. Martin’s) Vampires have waged war against humanity during the last 27 years, which have not had a sunrise.
9. FORGOTTEN IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 53rd book of the In Death series. The property where a decades-old crime occurred belongs to the homicide detective Eve Dallas’s husband.
10. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
NON-FICTION
1. AMERICAN MARXISM, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.
2. COUNTDOWN BIN LADEN, by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster) The intelligence gathering, security strategizing and military planning during the final eight months of the pursuit of Osama bin Laden.
3. UNBOUND, by Tarana Burke. (Flatiron) A memoir by the founder of the Me Too movement, which details her work supporting and empowering Black and brown girls.
4. A HUNTER-GATHERER’S GUIDE TO THE 21ST CENTURY, by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein. (Portfolio) The evolutionary biologists posit that the modern world is out of sync with our ancient brains and bodies.
5. FUZZ, by Mary Roach. (Norton) An exploration of disciplinary actions and preventive measures occurring at the intersection of human behavior and wildlife biology.
6. YOU GOT ANYTHING STRONGER?, by Gabrielle Union with Kevin Carr O’Leary. (Dey Street) The actress shares some of the challenges and changes she has faced in recent years.
7. WHERE TOMORROWS AREN’T PROMISED, by Carmelo Anthony with D. Watkins. (Gallery) The 10-time N.B.A. All-Star’s life story from the housing projects of Red Hook, Brooklyn and Baltimore to his achievements on the basketball court.
8. WILDLAND, by Evan Osnos. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) The National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize winner examines the shifts in American culture and politics by visiting three cities in which he has lived.
9. THE LONG SLIDE, by Tucker Carlson. (Threshold Editions) A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.
10. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
3. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. (One World) A memoir about growing up biracial in apartheid South Africa by the host of “The Daily Show.”
4. THE DRESSMAKERS OF AUSCHWITZ, by Lucy Adlington. (Harper) Twenty-five young inmates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp made garments for elite Nazi women.
5. THE SISTERS OF AUSCHWITZ, by Roxane van Iperen. (Harper) Janny and Lien Brilleslijper from Amsterdam were sent by train to Auschwitz when the Jewish safehouse they created in the woods was discovered.
6. THE BEST OF ME, by David Sedaris. (Back Bay/Little Brown) A collection of the humorist’s essays including “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar Car.”
7. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Harper Perennial) How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species.
8. GRIT, by Angela Duckworth. (Scribner) The MacArthur Fellow argues that passion and perseverance are more important than innate talent in creating success.
9. THE DEEPEST SOUTH OF ALL, by Richard Grant. (Simon & Schuster) The history and people of Natchez, Miss., includes slavery and the election of a gay Black man as mayor.
10. THE ONLY PLANE IN THE SKY, by Garrett M. Graff. (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster) An oral history of the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, based on transcripts, declassified documents and interviews.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
5. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
6. UGLY LOVE, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A casual sexual relationship between Tate and Miles becomes more complicated than they expected.
7. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Colleen Hoover) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
8. THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.
9. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley) A young professor agrees to pretend to be a third-year Ph.D. candidate’s boyfriend.
10. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty. (Flatiron) A romance writer becomes fascinated by the owner and director of a health resort.
Advice
1. AN UNAPOLOGETIC COOKBOOK, by Joshua Weissman. (DK)
2. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
3. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
4. THE FIVE LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)
5. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
6. THE PERFECT DAY TO BOSS UP, by Rick Ross with Neil Martinez-Belkin. (Hanover Square)
7. ONCE UPON A CHEF: WEEKNIGHT/WEEKEND, by Jennifer Segal. (Clarkson Potter)
8. HEAR YOURSELF, by Prem Rawat. (HarperOne)
9. COOK ONCE DINNER FIX, by Cassy Joy Garcia. (Simon & Schuster)
10. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. GUSTAVO, THE SHY GHOST, by Flavia Z. Drago. (Candlewick) A ghost learns to overcome his social anxiety.(Ages 3 to 7)
2. THE BAD SEED PRESENTS: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE SPOOKY, by Jory John. Illustrated by Pete Oswald. (HarperCollins) Bad Seed seeks the perfect Halloween costume.(Ages 4 to 8)
3. TIME FOR SCHOOL, LITTLE BLUE TRUCK, by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Blue gives a friend a ride to school.(Ages 4 to 7)
4. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities.(Ages 3 to 7)
5. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) What to serve your dragon-guests.(Ages 3 to 5)
6. GRUMPY MONKEY, by Suzanne Lang. Illustrated by Max Lang. (Random House) Jim Panzee is having a bad day.(Ages 3 to 7)
7. THE RABBIT LISTENED, by Cori Doerrfeld. (Dial) A rabbit consoles a young child.(Ages 3 to 5)
8. GOOD NIGHT, LITTLE BLUE TRUCK, by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Blue and Toad offer shelter from a storm to other farm animals.(Ages 4 to 7)
9. YOU MATTER, by Christian Robinson. (Atheneum) How we all relate and contribute to the world around us.(Ages 4 to 8)
10. HOW TO CATCH A UNICORN, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) Children attempt to capture the mythical creature.(Ages 4 to 8)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. FINAL SEASON, by Tim Green. (HarperCollins) After his father is diagnosed with A.L.S., Benjamin Redd re-evaluates his football career.(Ages 8 to 12)
2. WONDER, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity starts school.(Ages 8 to 12)
3. REFUGEE, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.(Ages 9 to 12)
4. WE ARE FAMILY, by LeBron James and Andrea Williams. (HarperCollins) Friends rally together to save their after-school basketball program, known as Hoop Group.(Ages 8 to 12)
5. GROUND ZERO, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Parallel story lines of Brandon and Reshmina take place on Sept. 11th, in 2001 and 2019.(Ages 9 to 12)
6. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation.(Ages 8 to 12)
7. WILLODEEN, by Katherine Applegate. (Feiwel & Friends) Willodeen investigates the disappearance of hummingbears from Perchance.(Ages 8 to 12)
8. THE ICKABOG, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A fearsome monster threatens the kingdom of Cornucopia.(Ages 8 to 18)
9. THE OFFICIAL HARRY POTTER BAKING BOOK, by Joanna Farrow. (Scholastic) Forty-three tasty recipes inspired by the Harry Potter films.(Ages 10 to 18)
10. THE ONE AND ONLY BOB, by Katherine Applegate. Illustrated by Patricia Castelao. (HarperCollins) In this sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister.(Ages 8 to 12)
YOUNG ADULT
1. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve.(Ages 12 to 18)
2. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder.(Ages 14 and up)
3. DEFY THE NIGHT, by Brigid Kemmerer. (Bloomsbury) An illness divides the kingdom of Kandala.(Ages 13 to 17)
4. DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL, by Val Emmich with Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. (Poppy) When one of Evan’s letters to himself is accidentally found on a suicide victim, the victim’s family assumes that he was a close friend.(Ages 14 and up)
5. THE HATE U GIVE, by Angie Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) A 16-year-old girl sees a police officer kill her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
6. WHITE SMOKE, by Tiffany D. Jackson. (Katherine Tegen) Marigold and her family relocate and move into a haunted house.(Ages 14 and up)
7. THESE HOLLOW VOWS, by Lexi Ryan. (Clarion) Brie risks the deadly land of the Fae to save her sister.(Ages 14 to 16)
8. THE WITCH HAVEN, by Sasha Peyton Smith. (Simon & Schuster) Frances Hallowell is whisked away to a school for witches called Haxahaven.(Ages 14 and up)
9. STAMPED, by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (Little, Brown) An exploration of racism and antiracism in America.(Ages 13 to 17)
10. GOOD GIRL, BAD BLOOD, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pip investigates the disappearance of her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
SERIES
1. THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH, by Max Brallier. Illustrated by Douglas Holgate. (Viking) Jack and his friends fight for their lives through the zombie apocalypse.(Ages 8 to 12)
2. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence.(Ages 9 to 12)
3. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil.(Ages 10 and up)
4. AWESOME FRIENDLY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) Rowley Jefferson chronicles his life story and adventures.(Ages 9 to 12)
5. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters.(Ages 9 to 12)
6. A TWISTED TALE, by Liz Braswell. (Disney-Hyperion) A twist on Disney’s greatest tales.(Ages 12 and up)
7. I SURVIVED, by Lauren Tarshis. (Scholastic) Youngsters’ tales of living through dangerous historical events.(Ages 9 to 11)
8. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes.(Ages 9 to 12)
9. SHADOW AND BONE TRILOGY, by Leigh Bardugo. (Square Fish) The basis of the Netflix series; previously titled “The Grisha Trilogy.”(Ages 12 to 18)
10. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: FAZBEAR FRIGHTS, by Scott Cawthon. (Scholastic) Short stories from the twisted, sinister world of Five Nights at Freddy’s.(Ages 12 to 18)