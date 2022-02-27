Hardcover
FICTION
1. ABANDONED IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 54th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas investigates a homicide and the disappearance of other women who resemble that victim.
2. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
3. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles. (Viking) Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.
5. THE MAID, by Nita Prose. (Ballantine) When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.
6. THE CHRISTIE AFFAIR, by Nina de Gramont. (St. Martin’s) Miss Nan O’Dea becomes the mistress of Agatha Christie’s husband.
7. CITY OF THE DEAD, by Jonathan Kellerman. (Ballantine) The 37th book in the Alex Delaware series. Delaware and Sturgis investigate a double homicide.
8. THE JUDGE’S LIST, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.
9. THE HORSEWOMAN, by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. (Little, Brown) As the Paris Olympics draw near, a mother and daughter, who are champion horse riders, compete against each other.
10. WISH YOU WERE HERE, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) Diana O’Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.
NON-FICTION
1. RED-HANDED, by Peter Schweizer. (Harper) The author of “Profiles in Corruption” portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.
2. THE NINETIES, by Chuck Klosterman. (Penguin Press) An overview of the cultural and historical impact of the 1990s.
3. THE 1619 PROJECT, edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. (One World) Viewing America’s entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.
4. HOW TO BE PERFECT, by Michael Schur. (Simon & Schuster) The creator of “The Good Place” incorporates works by various philosophers to examine ethical questions and moral issues.
5. STOLEN FOCUS, by Johann Hari. (Crown) Potential causes for diminishing attention spans and how corporations might raid our attention for profit.
6. WILL, by Will Smith with Mark Manson. (Penguin Press) The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.
7. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner. (Knopf) The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.
8. ORIGIN, by Jennifer Raff. (Twelve) Using genetic data, an anthropologist traces the lineage of the first people to populate the Americas and the routes that they took.
9. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
10. THE BETRAYAL OF ANNE FRANK, by Rosemary Sullivan. (Harper) New technology was used to investigate who revealed the location of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
2. ALL ABOUT LOVE, by bell hooks. (Morrow) The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.
3. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.
4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
5. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Back Bay) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.
6. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. (One World) A memoir about growing up biracial in apartheid South Africa by the host of “The Daily Show.”
7. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW, by Daniel Kahneman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) When we can and cannot trust our intuitions in making business and personal decisions.
8. ALL THAT SHE CARRIED, by Tiya Miles. (Random House) The story of an enslaved woman whose daughter was separated from her and sold is passed down through generations.
9. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI, by Sara Gay Forden. (Custom House) An account of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995; the basis of the film.
10. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING, by Joan Didion. (Vintage) Winner of the National Book Award in 2005. The late writer recounts her daughter’s illness and husband’s death.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
4. UGLY LOVE, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A casual sexual relationship between Tate and Miles becomes more complicated than they expected.
5. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley) A young professor agrees to pretend to be a third-year Ph.D. candidate’s boyfriend.
6. THE SPANISH LOVE DECEPTION, by Elena Armas. (Atria) Catalina’s insufferable colleague Aaron agrees to be her fake date to her sister’s wedding.
7. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
8. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
9. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
10. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.
Advice
1. LIFE FORCE, by Tony Robbins and Peter H. Diamandis with Robert Hariri. (Simon & Schuster)
2. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
3. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
4. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
5. THE WAY OF INTEGRITY, by Martha Beck. (The Open Field)
6. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
7. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
8. THE FIVE LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)
9. CAN’T HURT ME, by David Goggins. (Lioncrest)
10. PRINCIPLES FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER, by Ray Dalio. (Avid Reader)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. LITTLE BLUE TRUCK’S VALENTINE, by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Little Blue Truck delivers Valentine’s Day cards to all his farm animal friends.(Ages 4 and up)
2. LOVE FROM THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR, by Eric Carle. (Grosset & Dunlap) A ravenous insect returns with its appetite intact.(Ages 3 to 5)
3. IN MY HEART, by Jo Witek. Illustrated by Christine Roussey. (Abrams Appleseed) An exploration of feelings.(Ages 2 to 4)
4. LOVE FROM THE CRAYONS, by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers. (Penguin Workshop) The Crayons show the colors of love.(Ages 5 to 8)
5. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities.(Ages 3 to 7)
6. PETE THE CAT: VALENTINE’S DAY IS COOL, by James Dean and Kimberly Dean. (HarperFestival) Pete’s passing out valentines, but what happens when someone is overlooked?(Ages 4 to 8)
7. THE ABCS OF BLACK HISTORY, by Rio Cortez. Illustrated by Lauren Semmer. (Workman) An informative ode to Black history.(Ages 5 and up)
8. CHANGE SINGS, by Amanda Gorman. Illustrated by Loren Long. (Viking) A children’s anthem for change.(Ages 4 to 8)
9. THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson. Illustrated by Nikkolas Smith. (Kokila) A young Black girl traces her ancestry for a school assignment.(Ages 7 to 10)
10. LOVE YOU BY HEART, by Peter H. Reynolds. (Orchard) An adult expresses love for a child.(Ages 3 to 5)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. LITTLE LEADERS, by Vashti Harrison. (Little, Brown) The biographies of 40 African American women who made a difference.(Ages 8 to 12)
2. WONDER, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity starts school.(Ages 8 to 12)
3. LITTLE LEGENDS: EXCEPTIONAL MEN IN BLACK HISTORY, by Vashti Harrison with Kwesi Johnson. (Little, Brown) Biographies of trailblazing Black men.(Ages 8 to 12)
4. DAUGHTER OF THE DEEP, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) Ana Dakkar faces the weekend trials at the Harding-Pencroft Academy.(Ages 9 to 12)
5. REFUGEE, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.(Ages 9 to 12)
6. OUT OF MY HEART, by Sharon M. Draper. (Atheneum) In this sequel to “Out of My Mind,” Melody goes to summer camp.(Ages 10 and up)
7. BLACK BOY JOY, edited by Kwame Mbalia. (Delacorte) Seventeen stories that celebrate the joys of Black boyhood.(Ages 8 to 12)
8. GROUND ZERO, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Parallel storylines of Brandon and Reshmina take place on Sept. 11th, in 2001 and 2019.(Ages 9 to 12)
9. STUNTBOY, IN THE MEANTIME, by Jason Reynolds. Illustrated by Raúl the Third. (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy) As a coping mechanism for his “frets,” a young boy creates a superhero alter ego.(Ages 7 to 12)
10. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation.(Ages 8 to 12)
YOUNG ADULT
1. ANATOMY, by Dana Schwartz. (Wednesday) Hazel and Jack work together to solve a mystery in 19th-century Edinburgh.(Ages 13 to 18)
2. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder.(Ages 14 and up)
3. THE HATE U GIVE, by Angie Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) A 16-year-old girl sees a police officer kill her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
4. I MUST BETRAY YOU, by Ruta Sepetys. (Philomel) In 1989, Cristian Florescu is an informant for the secret police in communist Romania.(Ages 12 to 17)
5. THIS WOVEN KINGDOM, by Tahereh Mafi. (HarperCollins) A tale inspired by the Persian epic poem the Shahnameh.(Ages 13 and up)
6. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai.(Ages 14 to 18)
7. YOU’VE REACHED SAM, by Dustin Thao. (Wednesday) After the death of her boyfriend, Sam, Julie can still reach him via cellphone.(Ages 12 to 18)
8. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve.(Ages 12 to 18)
9. YOU’LL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three friends skip school together and become involved in a murder.(Ages 14 to 17)
10. HERE’S TO US, by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera. (Quill Tree) Two lovers reconnect in this sequel to “What If It’s Us.”(Ages 14 and up)
SERIES
1. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence.(Ages 9 to 12)
2. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil.(Ages 10 and up)
3. CRAVE, by Tracy Wolff. (Entangled Teen) Grace attends Katmere Academy among supernatural beings.(Ages 14 to 18)
4. A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pippa Fitz-Amobi solves murderous crimes.(Ages 14 and up)
5. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas. (Bloomsbury) Celaena must battle evil forces threatening her realm.(Ages 14 and up)
6. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters.(Ages 9 to 12)
7. THE TWILIGHT SAGA, by Stephenie Meyer. (Little, Brown) Vampires and werewolves and their intrigues in high school.(Ages 12 and up)
8. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes.(Ages 9 to 12)
9. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: FAZBEAR FRIGHTS, by Scott Cawthon. (Scholastic) Short stories from the twisted, sinister world of Five Nights at Freddy’s.(Ages 12 to 18)
10. WHO WAS/IS . . . ?, by Jim Gigliotti and others; various illustrators. (Penguin Workshop) Biographies unlock legendary lives.(Ages 8 to 11)