Hardcover
FICTION
1. THE JUDGE’S LIST, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.
2. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.
3. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY, by Amanda Gorman. (Viking) A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote “The Hill We Climb.”
4. THE WISH, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.
5. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles. (Viking) Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.
6. GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE, by Diana Gabaldon. (Delacorte) The ninth book in the Outlander series. As the Revolutionary War moves closer to Fraser’s Ridge, Claire and Jamie reunite with their daughter and her family.
7. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND, by Anthony Doerr. (Scribner) An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.
8. WISH YOU WERE HERE, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) Diana O’Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.
9. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
10. BILLY SUMMERS, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.
NON-FICTION
1. THE STORYTELLER, by Dave Grohl. (Dey Street) A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.
2. WILL, by Will Smith with Mark Manson. (Penguin Press) The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.
3. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
4. THE 1619 PROJECT, edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. (One World) Viewing America’s entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.
5. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT, by Paul McCartney. (Liveright) A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter’s archives.
6. THE PRESIDENT AND THE FREEDOM FIGHTER, by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel) The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
7. RENEGADES, by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. (Crown) Conversations between the 44th president and the multiple award-winning musician on a range of topics.
8. ALL AMERICAN CHRISTMAS, by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy. (Broadside) A collection of holiday memories from members of the staff of Fox News.
9. TASTE, by Stanley Tucci. (Gallery) The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.
10. THE BEATLES: GET BACK, by the Beatles. (Callaway) The story of the making of the band’s final album, gathered from transcripts of their conversations.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
2. ALL ABOUT LOVE, by bell hooks. (Morrow) The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.
3. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI, by Sara Gay Forden. (Custom House) An account of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995; the basis of the film.
4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Harper Perennial) How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species.
6. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Back Bay) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.
7. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW, by Daniel Kahneman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) When we can and cannot trust our intuitions in making business and personal decisions.
8. THE BEST OF ME, by David Sedaris. (Back Bay/Little Brown) A collection of the humorist’s essays including “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar Car.”
9. THE SPY AND THE TRAITOR, by Ben Macintyre. (Broadway) The story of Oleg Gordievsky, a K.G.B. spy who secretly worked for the British intelligence service, and Aldrich Ames, a C.I.A. officer who was a K.G.B. double agent.
10. IS THIS ANYTHING?, by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster) The comedian shares material he collected in an accordion folder over the last 45 years.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
5. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
6. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
7. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley) A young professor agrees to pretend to be a third-year Ph.D. candidate’s boyfriend.
8. CIRCE, by Madeline Miller. (Back Bay) Zeus banishes Helios’ daughter to an island, where she must choose between living with gods or mortals.
9. HOME BODY, by Rupi Kaur. (Andrews McMeel) Poems and illustrations by the author of “Milk and Honey” and “The Sun and Her Flowers.”
10. MILK AND HONEY, by Rupi Kaur. (Andrews McMeel) A collection of poetry about love, loss, trauma and healing.
Advice
1. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
2. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
3. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS — SUPER EASY!, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
4. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
5. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
6. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
7. SALT FAT ACID HEAT, by Samin Nosrat. Illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. (Simon & Schuster)
8. MAGNOLIA TABLE, VOL. 2, by Joanna Gaines. (Morrow)
9. HALF BAKED HARVEST: SUPER SIMPLE, by Tieghan Gerard. (Clarkson Potter)
10. PRINCIPLES FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER, by Ray Dalio. (Avid Reader)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. CHANGE SINGS, by Amanda Gorman. Illustrated by Loren Long. (Viking) A children’s anthem for change.(Ages 4 to 8)
2. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) What to serve your dragon-guests.(Ages 3 to 5)
3. 5 MORE SLEEPS ‘TIL CHRISTMAS, by Jimmy Fallon. Illustrated by Rich Deas. (Feiwel & Friends) A young boy anticipates the arrival of Christmas.(Ages 3 to 6)
4. LITTLE RED SLEIGH, by Erin Guendelsberger. Illustrated by Elizaveta Tretyakova. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) Little Red Sleigh dreams of becoming Santa’s sleigh one day.(Ages 4 and up)
5. HOW TO CATCH AN ELF, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky) A tiny narrator dodges traps while making the Christmas rounds.(Ages 3 to 6)
6. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities.(Ages 3 to 7)
7. CONSTRUCTION SITE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT, by Sherri Duskey Rinker. Illustrated by A.G. Ford. (Chronicle) Construction vehicles build a firehouse in time for Christmas.(Ages 3 to 5)
8. THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson. Illustrated by Nikkolas Smith. (Kokila) A young Black girl traces her ancestry for a school assignment.(Ages 7 to 10)
9. GRUMPY MONKEY OH, NO! CHRISTMAS, by Suzanne Lang. Illustrated by Max Lang. (Random House) Jim Panzee tries to get into the Christmas spirit.(Ages 3 to 7)
10. HOW TO CATCH A UNICORN, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) Children attempt to capture the mythical creature.(Ages 4 to 8)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. THE CHRISTMAS PIG, by J.K. Rowling. Illustrated by Jim Field. (Scholastic) When a young boy’s favorite toy goes missing, it’s Christmas Pig to the rescue!(Ages 8 to 12)
2. DAUGHTER OF THE DEEP, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) Ana Dakkar faces the weekend trials at the Harding-Pencroft Academy.(Ages 9 to 12)
3. THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by America’s Test Kitchen Kids. (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky) Over 100 kid-tested recipes from America’s Test Kitchen.(Ages 8 and up)
4. THE ICKABOG, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A fearsome monster threatens the kingdom of Cornucopia.(Ages 8 to 18)
5. THE COMPLETE BAKING BOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by America’s Test Kitchen Kids. (Sourcebooks Explore) One hundred plus kid-tested baking recipes.(Ages 8 to 12)
6. DUDE PERFECT 101 TRICKS, TIPS, AND COOL STUFF, by Dude Perfect with Travis Thrasher. (Thomas Nelson) Step-by-step instructions to do your own trick shots.(Ages 8 to 12)
7. STUNTBOY, IN THE MEANTIME, by Jason Reynolds. Illustrated by Raúl the Third. (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy) As a coping mechanism for his “frets,” a young boy creates a superhero alter ego.(Ages 7 to 12)
8. OUT OF MY HEART, by Sharon M. Draper. (Atheneum) In this sequel to “Out of My Mind,” Melody goes to summer camp.(Ages 10 and up)
9. PONY, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A young boy sets out on a perilous journey across America to rescue his father.(Ages 10 and up)
10. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation.(Ages 8 to 12)
YOUNG ADULT
1. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder.(Ages 14 and up)
2. YOU’LL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three friends skip school together and become involved in a murder.(Ages 14 to 17)
3. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai.(Ages 14 to 18)
4. LORE, by Alexandra Bracken. (Disney-Hyperion) To get revenge for her family’s murder, Lore must re-enter a hunt know as the Agon.(Ages 14 to 18)
5. FIREKEEPER’S DAUGHTER, by Angeline Boulley. (Holt) Daunis investigates a deadly new drug being distributed in her tribal community.(Ages 14 to 18)
6. THE COUSINS, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three cousins learn about their family’s dark past.(Ages 14 to 17)
7. OUR VIOLENT ENDS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) The White Flowers and the Scarlet Gang join forces against a common enemy.(Ages 14 and up)
8. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve.(Ages 12 to 18)
9. IRON WIDOW, by Xiran Jay Zhao. (Penguin Teen) Zetian becomes a Chrysalises pilot to battle the Hunduns, but has an ulterior motive.(Ages 14 to 17)
10. GILDED, by Marissa Meyer. (Feiwel & Friends) A reimagining of the Brothers Grimm tale “Rumpelstiltskin.”(Ages 12 to 18)
SERIES
1. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence.(Ages 9 to 12)
2. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil.(Ages 10 and up)
3. A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pippa Fitz-Amobi solves murderous crimes.(Ages 14 and up)
4. THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH, by Max Brallier. Illustrated by Douglas Holgate. (Viking) Jack and his friends fight for their lives through the zombie apocalypse.(Ages 8 to 12)
5. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters.(Ages 9 to 12)
6. AWESOME FRIENDLY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) Rowley Jefferson chronicles his life story and adventures.(Ages 9 to 12)
7. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes.(Ages 9 to 12)
8. CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS, written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey. (Scholastic) Boys and their principal fight evil.(Ages 7 to 10)
9. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: FAZBEAR FRIGHTS, by Scott Cawthon. (Scholastic) Short stories from the twisted, sinister world of Five Nights at Freddy’s.(Ages 12 to 18)
10. A TWISTED TALE, by Liz Braswell. (Disney-Hyperion) A twist on Disney’s greatest tales.(Ages 12 and up)