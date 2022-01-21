Hardcover
FICTION
1. INVISIBLE, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) The daughter of a couple in a loveless marriage is discovered by a British filmmaker and thrust into the public eye.
2. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
3. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY, by Amanda Gorman. (Viking) A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote “The Hill We Climb.”
4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles. (Viking) Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.
5. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
6. THE JUDGE’S LIST, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.
7. WISH YOU WERE HERE, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) Diana O’Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.
8. THE MAID, by Nita Prose. (Ballantine) When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.
9. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.
10. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND, by Anthony Doerr. (Scribner) An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.
NON-FICTION
1. UNTHINKABLE, by Jamie Raskin. (Harper) The Maryland congressman describes leading the impeachment effort against the former president shortly after his son’s death by suicide and the insurrection at the Capitol.
2. THE 1619 PROJECT, edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. (One World) Viewing America’s entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.
3. WILL, by Will Smith with Mark Manson. (Penguin Press) The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.
4. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner. (Knopf) The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.
5. THE STORYTELLER, by Dave Grohl. (Dey Street) A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.
6. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
7. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
8. TASTE, by Stanley Tucci. (Gallery) The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.
9. PERIL, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. (Simon & Schuster) The Washington Post journalists detail the dangers and challenges during the transition to the Biden presidency.
10. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT, by Paul McCartney. (Liveright) A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter’s archives.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
2. ALL ABOUT LOVE, by bell hooks. (Morrow) The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.
3. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING, by Joan Didion. (Vintage) Winner of the National Book Award in 2005. The late writer recounts her daughter’s illness and husband’s death.
4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Harper Perennial) How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species.
6. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. (One World) A memoir about growing up biracial in apartheid South Africa by the host of “The Daily Show.”
7. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW, by Daniel Kahneman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) When we can and cannot trust our intuitions in making business and personal decisions.
8. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI, by Sara Gay Forden. (Custom House) An account of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995; the basis of the film.
9. THE THREE MOTHERS, by Anna Malaika Tubbs. (Flatiron) A look at the influence of the mothers of James Baldwin, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.
10. GRIT, by Angela Duckworth. (Scribner) The MacArthur Fellow argues that passion and perseverance are more important than innate talent in creating success.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
3. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
4. UGLY LOVE, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A casual sexual relationship between Tate and Miles becomes more complicated than they expected.
5. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley) A young professor agrees to pretend to be a third-year Ph.D. candidate’s boyfriend.
6. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
7. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
8. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
9. THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.
10. BEACH READ, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) A relationship develops between a literary fiction author and a romance novelist as they both try to overcome writer’s block.
Advice
1. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
2. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
3. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
4. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
5. THE COMFORTABLE KITCHEN, by Alex Snodgrass. (Morrow)
6. PRINCIPLES FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER, by Ray Dalio. (Avid Reader)
7. CLARITY & CONNECTION, by Yung Pueblo. (Andrews McMeel)
8. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
9. KEEP SHARP, by Sanjay Gupta with Kristin Loberg. (Simon & Schuster)
10. CAN’T HURT ME, by David Goggins. (Lioncrest)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. STACEY’S EXTRAORDINARY WORDS, by Stacey Abrams. Illustrated by Kitt Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) Stacey is entered into a spelling bee by her teacher. (Ages 4 to 8)
2. THE YEAR WE LEARNED TO FLY, by Jacqueline Woodson. Illustrated by Rafael López. (Nancy Paulsen) Two siblings relieve their boredom with their imaginations. (Ages 5 to 8)
3. CHANGE SINGS, by Amanda Gorman. Illustrated by Loren Long. (Viking) A children’s anthem for change. (Ages 4 to 8)
4. THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson. Illustrated by Nikkolas Smith. (Kokila) A young Black girl traces her ancestry for a school assignment. (Ages 7 to 10)
5. LITTLE BLUE TRUCK’S VALENTINE, by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Little Blue Truck delivers Valentine’s Day cards to all his farm animal friends. (Ages 4 and up)
6. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) What to serve your dragon-guests. (Ages 3 to 5)
7. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities. (Ages 3 to 7)
8. THE SMART COOKIE, by Jory John. Illustrated by Pete Oswald. (Harper) Cookie builds up her self-confidence. (Ages 4 to 8)
9. IN MY HEART, by Jo Witek. Illustrated by Christine Roussey. (Abrams Appleseed) An exploration of feelings. (Ages 2 to 4)
10. GRUMPY MONKEY, by Suzanne Lang. Illustrated by Max Lang. (Random House) Jim Panzee is having a bad day. (Ages 3 to 7)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. WONDER, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity starts school. (Ages 8 to 12)
2. DAUGHTER OF THE DEEP, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) Ana Dakkar faces the weekend trials at the Harding-Pencroft Academy. (Ages 9 to 12)
3. REFUGEE, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven. (Ages 9 to 12)
4. OUT OF MY HEART, by Sharon M. Draper. (Atheneum) In this sequel to “Out of My Mind,” Melody goes to summer camp. (Ages 10 and up)
5. PONY, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A young boy sets out on a perilous journey across America to rescue his father. (Ages 10 and up)
6. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation. (Ages 8 to 12)
7. STUNTBOY, IN THE MEANTIME, by Jason Reynolds. Illustrated by Raúl the Third. (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy) As a coping mechanism for his “frets,” a young boy creates a superhero alter ego. (Ages 7 to 12)
8. THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by America’s Test Kitchen Kids. (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky) Over 100 kid-tested recipes from America’s Test Kitchen. (Ages 8 and up)
9. THE CHRISTMAS PIG, by J.K. Rowling. Illustrated by Jim Field. (Scholastic) When a young boy’s favorite toy goes missing, it’s Christmas Pig to the rescue!(Ages 8 to 12)
10. THE ICKABOG, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A fearsome monster threatens the kingdom of Cornucopia. (Ages 8 to 18)
YOUNG ADULT
1. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder. (Ages 14 and up)
2. HERE’S TO US, by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera. (Quill Tree) Two lovers reconnect in this sequel to “What If It’s Us.”(Ages 14 and up)
3. YOU’VE REACHED SAM, by Dustin Thao. (Wednesday) After the death of her boyfriend, Sam, Julie can still reach him via cellphone. (Ages 12 to 18)
4. THE HATE U GIVE, by Angie Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) A 16-year-old girl sees a police officer kill her friend. (Ages 14 and up)
5. YOU’LL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three friends skip school together and become involved in a murder. (Ages 14 to 17)
6. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai. (Ages 14 to 18)
7. IRON WIDOW, by Xiran Jay Zhao. (Penguin Teen) Zetian becomes a Chrysalises pilot to battle the Hunduns, but has an ulterior motive. (Ages 14 to 17)
8. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve. (Ages 12 to 18)
9. OUR VIOLENT ENDS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) The White Flowers and the Scarlet Gang join forces against a common enemy. (Ages 14 and up)
10. ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DIVE INTO THE WATERS OF THE WORLD, by Benjamin Alire Saenz. (Simon & Schuster) Two boys in love must navigate through a world that doesn’t understand them. (Ages 14 and up)
SERIES
1. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil. (Ages 10 and up)
2. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence. (Ages 9 to 12)
3. A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pippa Fitz-Amobi solves murderous crimes. (Ages 14 and up)
4. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters. (Ages 9 to 12)
5. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas. (Bloomsbury) Celaena must battle evil forces threatening her realm. (Ages 14 and up)
6. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes. (Ages 9 to 12)
7. SHADOW AND BONE TRILOGY, by Leigh Bardugo. (Square Fish) The basis of the Netflix series; previously titled “The Grisha Trilogy.”(Ages 12 to 18)
8. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: FAZBEAR FRIGHTS, by Scott Cawthon. (Scholastic) Short stories from the twisted, sinister world of Five Nights at Freddy’s. (Ages 12 to 18)
9. FOLK OF THE AIR, by Holly Black. (Little, Brown) Jude’s quest to become the first mortal queen of the High Court of Faerie. (Ages 14 to 17)
10. A TWISTED TALE, by Liz Braswell. (Disney-Hyperion)A twist on Disney’s greatest tales. (Ages 12 and up)