Hardcover
FICTION
1. THE JUDGE’S LIST, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.
2. WISH YOU WERE HERE, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) Diana O’Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.
3. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.
4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles. (Viking) Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.
5. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
6. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND, by Anthony Doerr. (Scribner) An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.
7. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY, by Amanda Gorman. (Viking) A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote “The Hill We Climb.”
8. THE WISH, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.
9. GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE, by Diana Gabaldon. (Delacorte) The ninth book in the Outlander series. As the Revolutionary War moves closer to Fraser’s Ridge, Claire and Jamie reunite with their daughter and her family.
10. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor/Forge) A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.
NON-FICTION
1. THE 1619 PROJECT, edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. (One World) Viewing America’s entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.
2. WILL, by Will Smith with Mark Manson. (Penguin Press) The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.
3. THE STORYTELLER, by Dave Grohl. (Dey Street) A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.
4. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner. (Knopf) The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.
5. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
6. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle. (Dial) The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
7. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT, by Paul McCartney. (Liveright) A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter’s archives.
8. ALL ABOUT ME!, by Mel Brooks. (Ballantine) The EGOT and Kennedy Center honoree shares stories about making comedy for the stage, film and television.
9. THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING, by David Graeber and David Wengrow. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) A reinvestigation of social evolution and suggestions for new ways of organizing society.
10. TASTE, by Stanley Tucci. (Gallery) The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING, by Joan Didion. (Vintage) Winner of the National Book Award in 2005. The late writer recounts her daughter’s illness and husband’s death.
2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
3. ALL ABOUT LOVE, by bell hooks. (Morrow) The late feminist icon explores the causes of a polarized society and the meaning of love.
4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
5. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Harper Perennial) How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species.
6. THE THREE MOTHERS, by Anna Malaika Tubbs. (Flatiron) A look at the influence of the mothers of James Baldwin, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.
7. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI, by Sara Gay Forden. (Custom House) An account of the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995; the basis of the film.
8. TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Back Bay) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.
9. BLUE NIGHTS, by Joan Didion. (Vintage) A memoir by the late writer exploring facets of her childhood, marriage and parenthood.
10. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW, by Daniel Kahneman. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) When we can and cannot trust our intuitions in making business and personal decisions.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
3. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley) A young professor agrees to pretend to be a third-year Ph.D. candidate’s boyfriend.
4. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Grand Central) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
5. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A reimagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
6. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
7. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
8. UGLY LOVE, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A casual sexual relationship between Tate and Miles becomes more complicated than they expected.
9. NORMAL PEOPLE, by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth) The connection between a high school star athlete and a loner ebbs and flows when they go to Trinity College in Dublin.
10. NOVEMBER 9, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) Ben and Fallon meet on the same day each year but a possible untruth might spoil their relationship.
Advice
1. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
2. THE COMFORTABLE KITCHEN, by Alex Snodgrass. (Morrow)
3. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
4. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
5. PRINCIPLES FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER, by Ray Dalio. (Avid Reader)
6. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A FCK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
7. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS — SUPER EASY!, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
8. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
9. SALT FAT ACID HEAT, by Samin Nosrat. Illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton. (Simon & Schuster)
10. SKINNYTASTE AIR FRYER DINNERS, by Gina Homolka with Heather K. Jones. (Clarkson Potter)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. STACEY’S EXTRAORDINARY WORDS, by Stacey Abrams. Illustrated by Kitt Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) Stacey is entered into a spelling bee by her teacher. (Ages 4 to 8)
2. THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson. Illustrated by Nikkolas Smith. (Kokila) A young Black girl traces her ancestry for a school assignment. (Ages 7 to 10)
3. CHANGE SINGS, by Amanda Gorman. Illustrated by Loren Long. (Viking) A children’s anthem for change. (Ages 4 to 8)
4. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) What to serve your dragon-guests. (Ages 3 to 5)
5. THE SMART COOKIE, by Jory John. Illustrated by Pete Oswald. (Harper) Cookie builds up her self-confidence. (Ages 4 to 8)
6. AARON SLATER, ILLUSTRATOR, by Andrea Beaty. Illustrated by David Roberts. (Abrams) A young boy with dyslexia expresses himself through his art. (Ages 5 to 7)
7. AN ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE BIGGIE! VOL. 4, by Mo Willems. (Hyperion) This fourth installment includes five stories. (Ages 5 to 8)
8. THE DAY THE CRAYONS QUIT, by Drew Daywalt. Illustrated by Oliver Jeffers. (Philomel) Problems arise when Duncan’s crayons revolt. (Ages 3 to 7)
9. MAKE YOUR BED WITH SKIPPER THE SEAL, by William H. McRaven. Illustrated by Howard McWilliam. (Little, Brown) Life lessons are learned as Skipper the seal trains to become a Navy SEAL. (Ages 4 to 8)
10. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities. (Ages 3 to 7)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. DAUGHTER OF THE DEEP, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) Ana Dakkar faces the weekend trials at the Harding-Pencroft Academy. (Ages 9 to 12)
2. THE CHRISTMAS PIG, by J.K. Rowling. Illustrated by Jim Field. (Scholastic) When a young boy’s favorite toy goes missing, it’s Christmas Pig to the rescue!(Ages 8 to 12)
3. OUT OF MY HEART, by Sharon M. Draper. (Atheneum) In this sequel to “Out of My Mind,” Melody goes to summer camp. (Ages 10 and up)
4. BEASTS AND BEAUTY, by Soman Chainani. Illustrated by Julia Iredale. (Harper) Twelve fairy tales retold with a twist. (Ages 10 and up)
5. PONY, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A young boy sets out on a perilous journey across America to rescue his father. (Ages 10 and up)
6. WONDER, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity starts school. (Ages 8 to 12)
7. THE ICKABOG, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A fearsome monster threatens the kingdom of Cornucopia. (Ages 8 to 18)
8. THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS, by America’s Test Kitchen Kids. (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky) Over 100 kid-tested recipes from America’s Test Kitchen. (Ages 8 and up)
9. THE ONE AND ONLY BOB, by Katherine Applegate. Illustrated by Patricia Castelao. (HarperCollins) In this sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister. (Ages 8 to 12)
10. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation. (Ages 8 to 12)
YOUNG ADULT
1. HERE’S TO US, by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera. (Quill Tree) Two lovers reconnect in this sequel to “What If It’s Us.”(Ages 14 and up)
2. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder. (Ages 14 and up)
3. YOU’LL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) Three friends skip school together and become involved in a murder. (Ages 14 to 17)
4. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai. (Ages 14 to 18)
5. OUR VIOLENT ENDS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) The White Flowers and the Scarlet Gang join forces against a common enemy. (Ages 14 and up)
6. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve. (Ages 12 to 18)
7. GILDED, by Marissa Meyer. (Feiwel & Friends) A reimagining of the Brothers Grimm tale “Rumpelstiltskin.”(Ages 12 to 18)
8. ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DIVE INTO THE WATERS OF THE WORLD, by Benjamin Alire Saenz. (Simon & Schuster) Two boys in love must navigate through a world that doesn’t understand them. (Ages 14 and up)
9. SKIN OF THE SEA, by Natasha Bowen. (Random House) A mermaid must journey to the Supreme Creator to make amends after saving a boy’s life. (Ages 14 and up)
10. IRON WIDOW, by Xiran Jay Zhao. (Penguin Teen) Zetian becomes a Chrysalises pilot to battle the Hunduns, but has an ulterior motive. (Ages 14 to 17)
SERIES
1. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence. (Ages 9 to 12)
2. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil. (Ages 10 and up)
3. A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pippa Fitz-Amobi solves murderous crimes. (Ages 14 and up)
4. THRONE OF GLASS, by Sarah J. Maas. (Bloomsbury) Celaena must battle evil forces threatening her realm. (Ages 14 and up)
5. FOLK OF THE AIR, by Holly Black. (Little, Brown) Jude’s quest to become the first mortal queen of the High Court of Faerie. (Ages 14 to 17)
6. AN EMBER IN THE ASHES, by Sabaa Tahir. (Razorbill) Laia and Elias fight for their lives in the Martial Empire. (Ages 14 to 17)
7. A TWISTED TALE, by Liz Braswell. (Disney-Hyperion) A twist on Disney’s greatest tales. (Ages 12 and up)
8. SHADOW AND BONE TRILOGY, by Leigh Bardugo. (Square Fish) The basis of the Netflix series; previously titled “The Grisha Trilogy.”(Ages 12 to 18)
9. SERPENT & DOVE, by Shelby Mahurin. (HarperTeen) A witch named Louise flees her coven and falls in love with Reid, a witch hunter. (Ages 14 and up)
10. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes. (Ages 9 to 12)