Since Alaska is bear country, hunters should always prepare for the possibility of bear encounters when outdoors. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has several pieces of advice for how to handle different bear interactions.
First, when traveling in bear country, always make noise in order to avoid inadvertently startling a bear, and be sure to carry a deterrent such as bear spray, pepper spray or a firearm. In this regard, hunters have an advantage over most other recreators because they will definitely be packing a weapon.
If you do run across a bear, ADF&G recommends that people remain calm during the encounter. If you see a bear, do not approach the animal and give it at least 300 yards of space. If the bear is not aware of you, quietly leave in the direction from which you came.
In particular, use caution around sows with young. Sows are extremely protective of their young and will perceive the presence of a person as a threat, which makes them very aggressive.
If the bear does notice you, prepare your deterrent (such as bear spray or gun), look big by raising your arms above your head, and closely monitor the bear to determine whether it is acting defensively. If the bear is not defensive, do not run from the animal — as this may prompt it to chase — or play dead.
If the bear is defensive, as sows with cubs often are, but has not charged, do not run but do move away slowly. While this may be easier said than done, talk to the bear in a low, calm voice. If the bear starts to move toward you, stand your ground and dispense your deterrent.
Should the bear attack, meaning make physical contact, ADF&G recommends that people play dead by lying face down with hands behind your neck. “Do not struggle or make any noise until you are certain the bear has left,” reads an ADF&G statement.
More tips for how to be safe in bear country can be found at bit.ly/3ADl4Fz.