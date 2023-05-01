I was fishing in Kodiak for the fist time. Although I have been around bears most of my life, for my brother and sons, not so much. I told them about false charges, what to do if a bear charged and to use bear spray only in a close encounter.
On the first day we got to the river, my brother and I started fishing, and the guys were setting up when — you guessed it — a young bear woofed and charged.
He stopped about 30 feet from us, and the boys were ready to spray him, when he stopped, turned around, and hightailed it out of there.
I told them he was just looking for an easy meal of freshly caught salmon. Seeing we didn’t run, he did.
Two weeks later, on our last day on the river, we had a young man fishing just above us, and guess who showed up again? Yep — junior the bear came on a full run towards the young man.
We heard a scream, and he dropped his rod and the fish on his line, and junior got a reel change along with a fishing rod as he ran upstream with it.
We should not have laughed but couldn’t help it. He did get his rod back as the line broke, but not the fish. Junior learned that if you run and give up your fish, someone else will do it, too. You can be sure he will charge again. Lesson for us is have your spray and don’t feed the bears.