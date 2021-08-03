By Liv Clifford
The bail for Anthony Peterson, one of two Fairbanks men charged in the January shooting death of 18-year-old Brett Allen, was reduced to $50,000 Tuesday. The hearing was held at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Peterson, 44, was previously held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $500,000 cash performance bond. Peterson has been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Allen.
His son, Aaron Peterson, 19, has also been charged in connection to the shooting.
The pair were arrested by Alaska State Troopers after they allegedly fired multiple shots into a crowd of four men during an argument on Jan. 14, 2021, in the Goldstream area. During the argument, Allen sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Defense attorney Andrew Pfeiffer requested for the bail amount to be reduced from $500,000 to $50,000 and asked for Peterson to be released on house arrest under the supervision of a court appointed third-party custodian.
Prosecuting attorney Janet Romig supported Pfeiffer’s request but asked Superior Court Judge Paul R. Lyle to require a weapons search at the residence prior to Peterson’s release. “I think the only other concern is that there would need to be a search of the house for weapons,” she said during Tuesday’s hearing.
Judge Lyle set bail at $50,000, citing that Mr. Peterson has assets available to meet monetary conditions of release but not at $500,000.
“He will be under house arrest with PED monitoring well away from where the victim’s family lives. I believe that the community can be kept safe if he’s under house arrest and he has a third party custodian with him at all times,” Judge Lyle stated Tuesday.
Judge Lyle also included the residential weapons search requirement in the release conditions. “This is a very serious offense and the court is concerned about Mr. Peterson’s anger. The residence and all out buildings will have to be cleared of all firearms,” he said.
Under the conditions of release, Peterson is required to wear an electronic PED house arrest monitor, be under 24-hour third party custodian supervision and have the residence searched and cleared for knives and firearms. Peterson is not permitted to have direct or indirect contact with the victim’s family and will not have access to alcohol during house arrest.
Peterson is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for an Omnibus hearing on September 2.
If convicted, he could each face a sentence of up to 99 years.
