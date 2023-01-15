ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Dolphins were on the cusp of staging one of the biggest upsets in playoff history, as double-digit underdogs in their wild-card round game against the Buffalo Bills. And Miami fought back after falling behind by 17 points early in the second quarter. But the Dolphins couldn’t overcome a second double-digit deficit, as their season ended in a 34-31 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday. The Dolphins held the ball with the opportunity for a game-tying or go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter but rookie Skylar Thompson’s fourth-down pass to tight end Mike Gesicki was incomplete with 2:22 remaining. It was the last time Miami touched the ball, as the Bills converted a first down to run out the clock and advance to the divisional round. The Dolphins’ offense was playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, both sidelined by injuries. And for much of the game, Miami looked like the unit that has struggled with Tagovailoa. Thompson completed 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards but was intercepted twice. The Dolphins trailed 17-0 early in the second quarter after a flurry of Bills scores on three consecutive possessions. But Miami tied the game with 17 consecutive points in the second quarter, aided by short fields from a pair of interceptions by Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland and a season-long 50-yard punt return by Cedrick Wilson Jr. Miami trailed 20-17 at halftime but took a 24-20 lead after Eric Rowe stripped-sacked Josh Allen and Zach Sieler returned the fumble for a 5-yard touchdown. After Thompson was intercepted deep in Miami territory, Allen threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley. On the following possession, Allen threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis, putting the Dolphins behind 34-24. The Dolphins responded with an 11-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Jeff Wilson Jr. to cut the deficit to three, with 10:53 remaining.
Back and forth / Bills laugh last in 34-31 win over Miami
- By Daniel Oyefusi Tribune News Service
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairbanks City Council takes a position on Kinross trucking plan
- Troopers, city police involved in downtown standoff
- Plea deals made in two separate cases
- Man convicted of killing Fairbanks police officer appealing his case
- Ordinance on the books to abolish Two Rivers fire service area
- American Eagle in Fairbanks closes today as part of brand's downsizing
- Proposed land sale targets housing, seeks public input
- Homeless man who died from exposure likely lost tent in fire
- Assembly narrowly votes down contentious trail ordinance
- Six road service areas receive borough grants
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.