During a signing ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Directorate of Emergency Services; Col. Nate Surrey, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright commander and USAG Alaska Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben Murillo signed the Antiterrorism Awareness Month proclamation, stressing the importance of staying alert and practicing vigilance in being aware of suspicious activities. And most importantly, knowing how to report such activities.

“If you see something that doesn’t feel right; report it.” Said Col. Surrey, pointing to the U.S. Army’s iWATCH banner.

August 2023 is Antiterrorism Awareness Month