The Alaska Railroad (ARRC) has named Meghan Clemens to the position of director of External Affairs. She takes the helm of real estate, as vice president on August 1. Clemens first joined ARRC in 2013 as marketing and communications manager. As director of External Affairs, Clemens will oversee ARRC’s direct engagement and effective communication with Alaska’s railbelt communities, the public and other stakeholders. “We are thrilled Meghan agreed to this new role at the railroad. Her extensive experience in marketing and communications matched with her excellent customer services skills and outstanding work performance makes her the logical choice for Director of External Affairs. “Meghan’s connections with stakeholders around the state will provide a solid foundation for continued success as the railroad moves into our next 100 years.” Clemens, with a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Alaska, said. Clemens starts her new position on August 7.
