Top leaders from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, its seven Army Field Support Brigades, ASC-Army Reserve Element, 279th Army Field Support Brigade, and LOGCAP Support Brigade gather in front of ASC’s headquarters building Aug. 24 during the Senior Leaders Forum at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois from Aug. 21 – 25. The SLF was an opportunity to bring together key ASC leaders and ASC headquarters staff to refine and improve planning efforts, share best practices, execute the command’s Corps Logistics Support Element and Division Logistics Support Element missions, and build team cohesion across the command. (Photo by Jon Connor)