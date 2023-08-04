To facilitate a safe and productive fall hunting season for area hunters, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright has released updated maps of the three major training areas and garrison main cantonment.
The maps are color-coded to show open areas as well as those that are off-limits in the Donnelly, Tanana Flats and Yukon Training Areas and the main cantonment, also known as the garrison or the area “inside the fence.” Green areas are those that are open for the duration of the season. Red indicates munitions impact areas that are permanently closed to all personnel, while black indicates areas permanently closed for other reasons. Other colors indicate temporary closures, with dates of closure listed in the key for each map.
All individuals ages 16 and older who want to hunt or take part in other types of recreation on USAG Alaska-managed lands this fall are required to obtain a Sykes Act Permit, which costs $10, and is good for a year from the date of purchase. They must also check in to the applicable training areas on the days they will be in those areas. Hunters must carry the SAP on them at all times while in the training areas.
Go to the USAG iSportsman website (https://usartrak.isportsman.net/) to obtain the SAP and to check in. Also available online are the 2023 fall hunting maps and downloadable, georeferenced maps hunters and recreators can use to find their way around the area.
Hunters must review all Alaska Department of Fish & Game hunting regulations and ensure that they have the appropriate licenses. USAG Alaska is in Game Management Unit 20.
Please note, the requirement to obtain a SAP and check in also applies to people using the training areas for all other recreational purposes, including, but not limited to, berry picking, hiking, camping, cycling, skiing, dog mushing and fishing.