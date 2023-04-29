From the Alaska Post — A company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was trying to decide which of several subordinates to promote to a key role in his company. On a lunch visit to the cafeteria, he watched in line as one of the candidates hid two pats of butter under a saucer, not realizing that anyone was watching him, let alone the CEO. He didn’t want the cashier to see them because he didn’t want to pay for them. The CEO concluded that anyone who is dishonest with 10 cents’ worth of butter could not be trusted with bigger things, like other people’s money. That day the employee lost his promotion! A few things went missing that day: a couple of pats of butter, the man’s promotion, and most importantly, his integrity.