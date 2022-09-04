Art, science and culture all happily collided this past week, creating the first annual Arctic Fest, a community festival that engaged diverse segments of the community in a way that proved to be very popular.
From a heavily attended Fungi Festival at Ester Community Park, to a jam-packed performance of the Inuit-soul musical group Pumyua by Fairbanks Concert Association, the community embraced the concept of coming together to address climate change.
The Boreal Forest was the focus of the major art exhibit, “In A Time of Change,” as well as a puppet-making class. Puppet makers of all ages were invited to create puppets from recycled materials that represent “The Boreal Forest: The Little Things That Matter.” There were mosquito puppets and mushroom puppets created during several workshops.
A giant handmade dragonfly puppet held high overhead led the line of colorful creations as the puppets and puppet makers made their way through Pioneer Park during the celebratory puppet parade.
This was just one of so many events.
Three groups spearheaded this festival: Fairbanks Concert Association and its newly-retired director Anne Biberman; Northern Environmental Center’s Elisabeth Balster Dabney and Mary Beth Leigh from the University of Alaska’s Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology.
The festival focuses on climate change. Three totally different organizations helped come up with a lot of different ways to address that issue. The power behind that collaboration is what made the festival successful, said Anne Biberman.
“It’s about taking all these very different perspectives to work that problem out,” she said. “We’re really interested in fostering new innovation, positive innovation. Let’s figure this out together.”
Indigenous perspective helps. Incorporating the arts helps.
“The arts make you feel,” she said. “Once you feel, you want to take action.
“Science tells us what is going on,” she added. “But it can’t necessarily make that leap without the creative component.”
The festival provided something for everyone — both scientists and non-scientists, adults and children.
“My big hope is by next year, we have a substantial prize to offer whoever travels to Arctic Fest with the lowest carbon footprint,” Biberman said. “Festival becomes part of the solution and supports the innovation.”
Arctic Fest included a series of presentations at the Centennial Center Theater, from Alaska Native representation in storytelling to Advancing the Rights of Nature for a Future of Arctic Abundance and 400 Million Years of Change.
There was an Arctic Fest panel discussion and a perusal of the Arctic Collections at the Museum of the North. A Green Marketplace and Innovation Hub opened for two days at the Centennial Center Exhibit Hall at Pioneer Park.
Experts led a mushroom walk on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus and an audience enjoyed a live performance of “In A Time of Change” (ITOC) Boreal Forest Stories.
The ITOC Boreal Forest Stories art exhibit at the Bear Gallery will be on display for the coming month. More than 44 artists, writers, educators and humanities scholars joined scientists to collaboratively explore, create — and share — original narratives from the boreal forest.
The connection between science and art is extraordinary in this exhibit. A steady stream of fans absorbed the artwork from its opening Friday night through Saturday. Many observers returned for a second visit.
More information about this first annual Arctic Fest is available at www.articfest.org.