Waterways appreciation
A big thank you to all the amazing volunteers who assisted with the 17th Annual Stream Clean Up Day event on Noyes Slough and the Chena River. This event was made possible by generous donations of time, food and equipment from the local Fairbanks Host Lions Club and Alaska Dream Adventures. We appreciate your continued support of our local waterways!
— Andrew Ackerman,
Fairbanks Storm Water Advisory Committee
Thanks for the continued support
As we roll out our first season of live events in 18 months, we want to thank those who helped us make it through this long intermission. During this time we kept busy applying for relief funds but didn't seek financial support from individuals or businesses. This made the support we got all the more appreciated. Many of these businesses, these people, asked us for requests, and gave generously!
Please join us in thanking these businesses: Bill Stroecker Foundation, Design Alaska, Dunlap Agency, Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians, Fountainhead Development, Goldie’s AK, Kinross Fort Knox Gold Mine, Mt McKinley Bank and the Usibelli Foundation.
And these individuals: Alan Batten, Bert and Becky Bell, Anne Biberman, Becca Brado, Terry and Mimi Chapin, Verice Doble and Jackie Stormer, Mary Ann Fathauer, John Fitzgerald and Jennine Williamson, Chick Hartman, in honor of Mike Powers and Teri Spires, Ronald K. Inouye, Jim and Mary Johnson, Monte Jordan, Paul Krejci, Teresa Lantz, Mary Ann Nickles, Mike Powers and Teri Spires, Marilyn Richardson, Carole Romberg, Bill Schnabel, Karen Shaner, Michael Stephens and Darleen Masiak, Michael and Leslie Swenson, Jessica Thomas, Dana Truffer-Moudra, Emily Vockeroth, Cynthia Wentworth, and Jack and Carol Wilbur.
We’ve been blown away by the generosity of our patrons this year. Thank you so much, from all of us at FCA.
— Fairbanks Concert Association